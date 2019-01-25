By B.G.Joshi (Sehore- Bhopal, India)



Ranked number 9 in World Indian women will play test series with Spain (WR-7) and Ireland (WR-8).





In London World Cup (Aug 2018) The Green Army won the Silver medal and Red Sticks won the bronze medal. It will be a good preparation ahead of Hockey Series Finals for all the 3 teams. India will play HSF in Hiroshima, Ireland in Dublin and Spain in Valencia in June 2019. To get berth in Olympic Qualifier these 3 teams have to be in final of above HSF. Here are statistical highlights:



India versus Spain (women)

Particulars MP W D L GF GA Total 14 6 3 5 23 22 In elite tourneys 5 2 0 3 9 9 In test series 5 2 1 2 9 11 Last played-Madrid test match in June 2018, India wins 4-1



India versus Ireland (women)

Particulars MP W D L GF GA Total 25 6 4 15 23 41 In elite tourneys 7 2 1 4 2 7 In test series 5 2 1 2 7 6 Last played-quarter finals in London World Cup 2018, lost in shoot out, full time 0-0, shoot out 1-3.

