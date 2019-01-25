Stats Speak: Indian eves lock horns with World Cup medalists
By B.G.Joshi (Sehore- Bhopal, India)
Ranked number 9 in World Indian women will play test series with Spain (WR-7) and Ireland (WR-8).
In London World Cup (Aug 2018) The Green Army won the Silver medal and Red Sticks won the bronze medal. It will be a good preparation ahead of Hockey Series Finals for all the 3 teams. India will play HSF in Hiroshima, Ireland in Dublin and Spain in Valencia in June 2019. To get berth in Olympic Qualifier these 3 teams have to be in final of above HSF. Here are statistical highlights:
India versus Spain (women)
|
Particulars
|
MP
|
W
|
D
|
L
|
GF
|
GA
|
Total
|
14
|
6
|
3
|
5
|
23
|
22
|
In elite tourneys
|
5
|
2
|
0
|
3
|
9
|
9
|
In test series
|
5
|
2
|
1
|
2
|
9
|
11
|
Last played-Madrid test match in June 2018, India wins 4-1
India versus Ireland (women)
|
Particulars
|
MP
|
W
|
D
|
L
|
GF
|
GA
|
Total
|
25
|
6
|
4
|
15
|
23
|
41
|
In elite tourneys
|
7
|
2
|
1
|
4
|
2
|
7
|
In test series
|
5
|
2
|
1
|
2
|
7
|
6
|
Last played-quarter finals in London World Cup 2018, lost in shoot out, full time 0-0, shoot out 1-3.
