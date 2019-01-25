Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Stats Speak: Indian eves lock horns with World Cup medalists

Published on Friday, 25 January 2019 10:00
By B.G.Joshi (Sehore- Bhopal, India)

Ranked number 9 in World Indian women will play test series with Spain (WR-7) and Ireland (WR-8).



In London World Cup (Aug 2018) The Green Army won the Silver medal and Red Sticks won the bronze medal. It will be a good preparation ahead of Hockey Series Finals for all the 3 teams. India will play HSF in Hiroshima, Ireland in Dublin and Spain in Valencia in June 2019. To get berth in Olympic Qualifier these 3 teams have to be in final of above HSF. Here are statistical highlights:

India versus Spain (women)

Particulars

MP

W

D

L

GF

GA

Total

14

6

3

5

23

22

In elite tourneys

5

2

0

3

9

9

In test series

5

2

1

2

9

11

Last  played-Madrid test match in June 2018, India wins 4-1


India versus Ireland (women)

Particulars

MP

W

D

L

GF

GA

Total

25

6

4

15

23

41

In elite tourneys

7

2

1

4

2

7

In test series

5

2

1

2

7

6

Last played-quarter finals in London World Cup 2018, lost in shoot out, full time 0-0, shoot out 1-3.

