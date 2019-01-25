



SANTIAGO, Chile – After opening the year preparing at the Home of Hockey at Spooky Nook Sports in Lancaster, Pa., the U.S. Women’s National Team will compete in a final test series before their first FIH Pro League match. The squad departed Tuesday for Santiago, Chile where they will take on FIH Hero World Ranked No. 16 Chile at Club Manquehue in three test games, with two registering as official sanctioned matches.





“We are looking forward to starting our journey to the FIH Pro League in Chile,” said Janneke Schopman, USWNT Head Coach. “Playing an experienced team like Chile in front of their own crowd will be a great preparation for our first Pro League game against Argentina.”



USWNT vs. Chile Test Series:



Saturday, January 26 USA vs. Chile 5:30 p.m. ET*

Sunday, January 27 USA vs. Chile 5:30 p.m. ET

Tuesday, January 29 USA vs. Chile 9:00 a.m. ET



*Denotes Unofficial Sanctioned Match



These games will not be live streamed.



The last time the USWNT faced Chile was in April 2018 at Spooky Nook Sports. A mix of snow flurries and rain fell throughout the first game as Las Diablas got on the scoreboard early and again in the third quarter. USA was persistent and converted from two penalty corners for the 2-2 draw. The second game saw USA come out strong by tallying three goals in the first quarter and another each in the second and third on their way to a 6-0 victory. Match three saw USA get on the board first late in the opening quarter. Chile found the equalizer five minutes into the second, but not before USA regained the lead by tallying two goals in two minutes. The red, white and blue added two more in the fourth to secure the 5-1 win. In the final match, USA fought hard down to the final minutes of play but could not capitalize in the attacking circle as they tied Chile 1-1.



The USWNT will depart for Argentina on January 30 for their first FIH Pro League game.



USWNT vs. Chile Test Series Roster:

Mackenzie Allessie (Mount Joy, Pa.), Mary Beth Barham (Fairfax, Va.), Anna Dessoye (Mountaintop, Pa.), Ali Froede (Burke, Va.), Jill Funk (Lancaster, Pa.), Linnea Gonzales (Bel Air, Md.), Danielle Grega (Kingston, Pa.), Ashley Hoffman (Mohnton, Pa.), Laura Hurff (Newark, Del.), Jess Jecko (Sauquoit, N.Y.), Amanda Magadan (Randolph, N.J.), Alyssa Manley (Lititz, Pa.), Lauren Moyer (York, Pa.), Alyssa Parker (Woodbine, Md.), Kealsie Robles (Yorktown, Va.), Kathleen Sharkey (Moosic, Pa.), Casey Umstead (Green Lake, Pa.), Caitlin Van Sickle (Wilmington, Del.), Taylor West (Princess Anne, Md.), Nicole Woods (Beverly, Mass.), Julia Young (Yorktown, Va.)



USFHA media release