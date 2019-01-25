



Lausanne, Switzerland: Following the conclusion of the FIH Series Open events that took place at various locations between June and December 2018, the International Hockey Federation (FIH) has revealed the updated FIH World Rankings.





The update affects the teams that participated in the FIH Series Open events and impacts the men’s and women’s FIH World Rankings, both of which contain more nations with an official FIH ranking than at any point since the introduction of the rankings system in 2003.



The men’s FIH World Rankings now features a record 97 ranked nations, with Nepal (WR:88), Zambia (WR:89), Afghanistan, Bolivia, Indonesia and Costa Rica (all jointly ranked at 91) each earning their first ranking points for their participation in the FIH Series Open. The number of women’s national teams with an official world ranking is up from 75 to 77, as Zambia (WR:72) and Bolivia (WR:75) claimed their first ranking points. With the inaugural FIH world rankings calculated in 2003 featuring 69 men’s and 55 women’s nations, the latest figures show that the number of international teams competing in FIH ranking events has experienced significant growth. A total of 99 National Associations now have an official outdoor world ranking, with the indoor world rankings of Tajikistan, Greece and DPR Korea taking the overall total to 102.



On the men’s side, Chile – winners of the FIH Series Open event in Santiago (CHI) – have climbed six places to 28th in the rankings table, while Uzbekistan’s first place finish in Lahore (PAK) has seen them move up 12 places to 43rd. Vanuatu (WR:52), Namibia (WR:66), Tonga (WR:68), Kazakhstan (WR:77), Myanmar (WR:78) and Solomon Islands (WR:82) have all risen up the rankings thanks to their FIH Series Open performances, while Papua New Guinea (WR:54), Malta (WR:55), Hungary (WR:66), Cuba (WR:69), Finland (WR:70), Paraguay (WR:90), Brunei (WR:95), Vietnam (WR:96) and Bulgaria (WR:97) have all seen their rankings drop.



Namibia’s victory at the FIH Series Open in Bulawayo (ZIM) has resulted in a rise of 18 places to 42nd in the women’s FIH World Rankings, while Fiji are also big movers, climbing from 69th to 44th after their first-place finish in Port Vila (VAN). Paraguay (WR:50), Solomon Islands (WR:58), Guatemala (WR:67) and Vanuatu (WR:68) have also made progress up the women’s rankings.



To see the updated FIH World Rankings can be downloaded in PDF format using the links below.



