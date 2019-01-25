By Mohammad Yousuf Anjum





LAHORE: Pakistan hockey team will not take part in the 2019 FIH Pro League, after the federation informed the International Hockey Federation (FIH) that they won’t be able to play their scheduled first three games of the event.





Pakistan had to play Argentina, Australia and New Zealand, but the Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) citied “inevitable circumstances” to the FIH for non-participation.



As a result, FIH suspended the Asian team from the event to avoid jeopardising the regularity and the smooth running of the event, which kicked-off successfully last Saturday in Valencia.



FIH CEO Thierry Weil said: “It is regretful that Pakistan has decided only now to withdraw from the first games of the FIH Pro League.



“Consequently, FIH were left with no other option than suspending Pakistan from the rest of the competition’s season.



“At this stage, I would like to thank all participating National Associations who had adapted their schedules to support a solution for Pakistan to join the competition this year.”



The PHF, which is already facing a financial crisis, will now have to pay nearly Rs45 million (US$321 789) as a penalty for pulling out of the matches.



