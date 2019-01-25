Andrew Voerman





Black Sticks men's coach Darren Smith says the team is excited for the start of the Pro League. DEAN MOUHTAROPOULOS/GETTY IIMAGES



A new era in international hockey starts this weekend and the Black Sticks men will be tested from the off.





They begin their inaugural Pro League campaign on Sunday at North Harbour Hockey Stadium in Auckland, hosting the Netherlands, who were runners-up at the World Cup in India in December.



After that comes world champions Belgium, next Friday at the same venue, followed by Great Britain, who share many players with the England team that finished fourth, a week later in Christchurch.



For a Black Sticks team that finished ninth at the World Cup, they will all be tough opponents, but coach Darren Smith says they are looking forward to the challenge in front of them.



"What I can say is that the guys are really excited. For us, the Pro League means that we get the very best teams in our country. The Dutch have had to travel across the world to play us in North Harbour, the Germans will have to come and meet us in Christchurch.



"We sometimes get the top countries here, but sometimes we find it tough to get them down, so for the next four years with the Pro League we'll have the very best in New Zealand and then we get to go and play them in their countries."



The Black Sticks had a mixed year in 2018, finishing second to hosts Australia at the Commonwealth Games, but winning just one of their four games at the World Cup, losing to England in the first knockout stage.



"I thought on the Gold Coast last year we were able to play some good attacking hockey. Statistically we scored the most goals out of anyone at the tournament, and we flowed pretty well," Smith said.



"The World Cup was tougher, it was a different environment, we had three pretty hard-nosed teams in our pool, but we got out of the pool and into a knockout match where England got the better of us, and England are a dangerous side, so there was always that possibility.



"Now we go into the Pro League. We've got some top players and as a team we're still just trying to get our rhythm and grow together a bit, and the Pro League will help that, with qualification for the Olympic Games later in the year ain mind, then if we qualify, Tokyo.



"That's 18 months away, so we just want some guys who are able to give even more. We're steadily getting better. We would have wanted to do a bit better in the World Cup, but now we're getting ready to play the Netherlands this weekend."



The Pro League has replaced the World League as international hockey's premier competition outside of the Olympics and World Cup, and pits eight teams against each other in a home-and-away round-robin, culminating in semifinals and a final in the Netherlands at the end of June.



There were supposed to be nine teams, as there are in the women's competition, but Pakistan were suspended earlier this week after they informed the International Hockey Federation they would not be able to play their first three matches, which included a visit to New Zealand.



Sunday's game [2.30pm start] is the first of a double-header, with the Black Sticks women also playing the Netherlands.





The Black Sticks men finished ninth at last year's World Cup. WORLDSPORTPICS/PHOTOSPORT



Black Sticks men's Pro League fixtures: January 27 v Netherlands; February 1 v Belgium; February 8 v Great Britain; February 15 v Germany; March 8 v Spain; March 10 v Argentina; March 17 at Australia; April 14 at Argentina; April 25 v Australia; June 4 at Netherlands; June 9 at Germany; June 14 at Spain; June 16 at Belgium; June 23 at Great Britain; June 27-30 semifinals/finals.



Black Sticks men's squad to face the Netherlands: David Brydon, Dom Dixon (gk), George Enerson (gk), Hugo Inglis, Stephen Jenness, Dane Lett, Shea McAleese, George Muir, Arun Panchia, Jared Panchia, Nick Ross, Kane Russell, Aidan Sarikaya, Blair Tarrant (c), Dylan Thomas, Mac Wilcox, Nic Woods.



