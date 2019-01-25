Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Spain and GB face off in FIH Pro League in Valencia

Published on Friday, 25 January 2019
©: World Sport Pics / Arnau Martinez Benavent

Spain face Great Britain on Friday morning in the second FIH Pro League clash at the Beteró Sports Centre in Valencia with the former looking to build on the two points won last weekend with GB are in their first outing in the new competition.



Speaking in the pre-game press conference, Spanish coach Fred Soyez said: "We face into the match in the same way as against Belgium.

“After starting with two points against the World Champion, we have confidence. We are looking forward to playing again in Beteró, with a full stand once again

Quique Gonzélez de Castejón added: "After a good game for the players as well as for the public, we face a very different opponent who will test us in a bigger way physically. We wont’ have the nerves of the first game and I think we can still perform better,” the Club de Campo striker said.

On the GB side, Wimbledon’s Phil Roper added: “After such a vibrant first match against Belgium, we really want to start the competition against a Spain side who impressed us a lot.

"It will be a difficult match like it was last November when we played them at this same venue. We could not beat them in either of the two matches played against them."

Euro Hockey League media release

Copyright remains with the credited source or author

 

