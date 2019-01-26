

Sam Quek was made an MBE in 2017 after winning Rio Olympic gold with GB



British Olympic gold medallist Sam Quek hopes her Bowdon Hightown team will retain the Super6 title at London's Copper Box on Sunday - but says you can "never tell" in a one-off cup game.





Quek's side will play Buckingham in the semi-finals, with the winners of that tie facing East Grinstead or Slough.



The 30-year-old expects the holders to be too strong should it be East Grinstead they face.



"We beat them comfortably in our last game before qualifying," she said.



Speaking to BBC Sport she added: "Hightown would be favourites if I were a neutral person but you can never tell with a sold-out arena, the atmosphere and the surface.



"At the end of the day it's a one-off game like any other cup final or cup semi."



Sunday's schedule

10.30: Women's semi-finals: Bowdon Hightown v Buckingham; East Grinstead v Slough

13:00: Men's semi-finals: Hampstead & Westminster v East Grinstead; Surbiton v Sevenoaks

15:30: Women's final

16:45: Men's final



Quek, who won Olympic gold in Rio three years ago, says she enjoys the faster pace of the indoor game.



"It's a completely different game - it takes time to adjust to it," she said.



"Although it's a smaller court, they have side boards so the ball stays in play a lot longer and the space that you have to cover, together with the pace of the ball, makes it very demanding.



"It's so fast paced that typically you get a lot of goals. You're talking about seven to eight goals a game."



Quek is developing a career in television but still enjoys playing hockey.



"It's nice to come back into a hockey team where you're just 'Sam'," she said. "Have a laugh with the girls, then sweat it out on the pitch."



Quek also offered a prediction for the men's tournament, which East Grinstead have won in nine of the past 10 years.



"You'd normally back them," said Quek. "But I'm going to go with Hampstead and Westminster. They've got quite a strong team coming through."



BBC Sport