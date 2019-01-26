By Aftar Singh



KUALA LUMPUR: Tenaga Nasional coach Nor Saiful Zaini was jumping in joy after his team pulled off a big-margin victory over Maybank in the Malaysia Hockey League (MHL) at the National Hockey Stadium in Bukit Jalil.





Yesterday, Tenaga Nasional showed they were back in contention for the Premier Division title with a superb 7-1 win over the toothless Maybank.



Nor Saiful is surprised with the team’s unexpected goal spree.



“Maybank were hardly a threat to us in the match. They are a young team and I believe, it the team for the future,” said Nor Saiful.



“The important match for us is against Terengganu on Sunday. We need a win to stay on track for the league title.”



Tenaga have topped the standings with 12 points from four wins and a defeat. Their only defeat was to Universiti Kuala Lumpur (3-1).



In the match yesterday, Tenaga powered by 10 national stars went on the offensive from the start but had to wait until the 10th minute to take the lead.



Defender Shazril Irwan Nazli scored off a reverse stick attempt which sailed past Maybank goalkeeper Mohd Hanafi Hassan.



Tenaga continued to pile on the pressure and they were duly rewarded with another two goals in the second quarter. Muhd Arif Syafie Ishak sounded the board off a penalty corner in the 19th minute and Muhd Firhan Ashari netted the third goal from close range 10 minutes later.



Tenaga scored four more goals after the break through Muhd Azrai Aizad Abu Kamal (38th), Arif (41st), Muhd Nik Aiman Nik Rozemi (45th) and Shello Silverius (58th).



Season campaigner Mohd Hafi­fihafiz Hanafi replied for Maybank in the 48th minute.



It was obvious that the absence of two key players – national midfielder Muhd Haziq Samsul and forward Amirrullah Zainol affected their performance.



Meanwhile, Last year's overall champions Universiti Kuala Lumpur (UniKL) came back from a goal down to beat Nur Insafi 3-1 at the Tengku Abdullah Hockey Stadium in Bangi.



Nur Rahul Hrsikesa Thaitchana Muruthi gave Nur Insafi the lead in the eighth minute before UniKL scored three goals through Robert Kemperman of Holland (18th), Muhd Marhan Mohd Jalil (49th) and Faridzul Afiq (49th).



The Star of Malaysia