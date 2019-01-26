



BENALMADENA, Spain – Following a pair of training camps, the U.S. Men’s National Team is set to open their 2019 schedule with the 3 Nations Invitational in Benalmadena, Spain from January 28 to February 3. Marking the third time in as many years the team has begun their international competition in Spain, USA, currently No. 25 in the FIH Hero World Rankings, will play two matches each against No. 24 Wales and No. 27 Brazil.





USA and Wales most recently met in 2017 as part of the USMNT’s 10-day training camp in Barcelona, Spain, leading up to the 2017 FIH Hockey World League Round 2. Brazil meanwhile has not played USA since 2015 when they defeated the red, white and blue in a shootout in the quarterfinals of the Pan American Games in Toronto, Canada. Being close in rankings will play a true test for the USMNT before shifting their focus to the Hockey Series Finals taking place in Bhubaneswar, India from June 6-16 and 2019 Pan American Games in Lima, Peru from July 26 to August 11.



"The training camps provide a valuable opportunity to evaluate our players," said Rutger Wiese, USMNT Head Coach. "We continue to add to the technical and tactical aspect for every season and reinforce our principles. Everything usually goes well in practice and according to plan but it is always good to play matches against ranked opponents. We are looking forward to seeing Brazil and Wales and continuing our development in the early part of this year."



3 Nations Invitational Schedule:

Tuesday, January 29 USA vs. Wales 10:30 a.m. ET

Thursday, January 31 USA vs. Brazil 10:30 a.m. ET

Friday, February 1 USA vs. Wales 10:30 a.m. ET

Sunday, February 3 USA vs. Brazil 4:30 a.m. ET



3 Nations Invitational Roster:

Michael Barminski (Ventura, Calif.), Tom Barratt (Greensboro, N.C.), Sean Cicchi (Thousand Oaks, Calif.), Christian DeAngelis (Doylestown, Pa.), Ajai Dhadwal (Agoura Hills, Calif.), Mohan Gandhi (Ventura, Calif.), Alex Grassi (Brookeville, Md.), Patrick Harris (Moorpark, Calif.), Liam Hawley (Ventura, Calif.), Will Holt (Camarillo, Calif.), Aki Kaepeller (Stuttgart, Germany), Kei Kaeppeler (Stuttgart, Germany), Jonathan Klages (Berlin, Germany), David Kristoff (Darien, Conn.), Johnny Orozco (Ventura, Calif.), Paul Singh (Simi Valley, Calif.), Daan Wisselink (Amsterdam, The Netherlands)



For more information regarding the 3 Nations International Tournament, including full schedule, check out the official event page by clicking here.



USFHA media release