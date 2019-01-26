

Photo: Tristan Urry



Hongge Sports Center, Panzhihua, China - Canada welcomed Margaret Pham to the WNT for her first cap during their second to last match against China on Friday evening.





“I was very nervous to play my first capped match, but as soon as I stepped on the field, I felt energized and ready to play. I am very grateful for the opportunity and proud to be playing out there with all of my inspiring teammates! Playing with both the juniors and seniors has been a great experience, especially since both the U23 and senior Chinese teams are very skilled. I have never been to Asia, but experiencing the culture of Panzhihua and meeting all of the nice people has been an incredible experience” said Pham.



The competition has been tough here in Panzhihua between the two teams and China took back the current leading position of the series by defeating Canada 5 - 3.



“The opportunity to play such a well organized and structured team has been a good one. It has given us some perspective on what we as a team, need to work on and has empowered us and shown us that we can compete with high level international teams” said Canadas number 11 Striker, Rachel Donohoe.



“Both teams are very skilled and fast, which makes them tough to defend. China is a very disciplined and structured team which has also been a challenge, but I think the senior team has been able to adapt their structure to put them under more pressure. It has been great to see improvement in both junior and senior teams throughout this series, which just goes to show that Canadian hockey teams can compete at the same level with the top teams in the world” added Pham.



The two teams will play their final match of the series at 3pm local time in Panzhihua. Tensions are high here as Canada currently sits at two wins, while China sits at three.



“At this point we have nothing to lose. I cannot tell you how tomorrow's match will go, but I can assure you it will be a battle. Since we hope to equalize the series and they will hope to solidify a series win.... We are going throw every ounce of Canadian grit at them that we have during this final match of the series” concluded Donohoe.



