

Adam Dixon scored twice in Great Britain's victory over Spain



Great Britain pulled off a stunning comeback to beat Spain 6-5 in their FIH Pro League opener in Valencia.





Spain raced into a 3-1 lead inside nine minutes with GB's goal coming through Adam Dixon, and despite Zach Wallace's strike, the hosts led 4-2 at half-time.



GB scored three in seven second-half minutes through Mark Gleghorne, Dixon and Phil Roper before David Condon added a sixth.



Spain scored a minute later but Danny Kerry's GB side held on for the win.



"To go four goals down, it would have been very easy for Spain to put the game to bed," Dixon told BT Sport.



"It's testament to our character to make sure we can come back from those situations.



"We stuck to our system of play, we knew we weren't good enough in the first quarter. We knew we needed to grind the result out."



The FIH Pro League replaces the Hockey World League and serves as qualification for the World Cup and Olympics.



The Pro League sees eight of the world's top teams face each other home and away, with the top four advancing to the finals in the Netherlands in June.



Great Britain's next game is against New Zealand in Christchurch on Friday, 8 February.



