2019 FIH Pro League (Men) - 26 January

Published on Saturday, 26 January 2019 10:00 | Hits: 38
Various

Result 25 January

ESP v GBR (RR)     5 - 6     Estadio Betero, Valencia

Weekend fixtures
   
26 Jan 2019 18:15 (GMT -3)     ARG v BEL (RR)    Estadio Hockey, Cordoba
27 Jan 2019 14:30 (GMt+13)    NZL v NED (RR)    North Harbour, Auckland

Live Streaming on https://fih.live (Geo blocked if your country has TV coverage)

Pool standings

RankTeamPlayedWinsWin DrawsLoss DrawsLossesGoals ForGoals AgainstGoal DifferencePointsPercent
1 Great Britain 1 1 0 0 0 6 5 1 3 100.0
2 Spain 2 0 1 0 1 7 8 -1 2 33.3
3 Belgium 1 0 0 1 0 2 2 0 1 33.3
4 Netherlands 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0.0
4 Argentina 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0.0
4 New Zealand 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0.0
4 Australia 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0.0
4 Germany 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0.0

