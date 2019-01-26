2019 FIH Pro League (Men) - 26 January
Result 25 January
ESP v GBR (RR) 5 - 6 Estadio Betero, Valencia
Weekend fixtures
26 Jan 2019 18:15 (GMT -3) ARG v BEL (RR) Estadio Hockey, Cordoba
27 Jan 2019 14:30 (GMt+13) NZL v NED (RR) North Harbour, Auckland
Live Streaming on https://fih.live (Geo blocked if your country has TV coverage)
Pool standings
|Rank
|Team
|Played
|Wins
|Win Draws
|Loss Draws
|Losses
|Goals For
|Goals Against
|Goal Difference
|Points
|Percent
|1
|Great Britain
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|6
|5
|1
|3
|100.0
|2
|Spain
|2
|0
|1
|0
|1
|7
|8
|-1
|2
|33.3
|3
|Belgium
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|2
|0
|1
|33.3
|4
|Netherlands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0.0
|4
|Argentina
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0.0
|4
|New Zealand
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0.0
|4
|Australia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0.0
|4
|Germany
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0.0