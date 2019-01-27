Ben Somerford







Western Australia and New South Wales have both successfully defended their titles in the women’s and men’s divisions respectively at the Open Australian Indoor Hockey Festival which concluded at Goulburn’s Veolia Arena on Saturday.





In the men’s, NSW knocked off ACT 4-3 in a thrilling decider where Simon Beaton and Kurt Ogilvie scored first-half goals to give the hosts a 2-0 half-time lead.



Garry Backhus pulled a goal back for ACT before NSW went 4-1 ahead with further goals from Heath Ogilvie and Brandan Horner.



ACT responded with two late goals from Troy Sutherland to set a grandstand finish but NSW hung on.



Victoria defeated Queensland 3-1 in the men’s bronze medal match.



WA defeated NSW 4-1 in the women’s gold medal match with Emma Reid’s early goal giving them a 1-0 half-time lead.



The Sandgropers added further goals from Tayla Britton, Madeline Desilva and Claudia Nielsen to seal the win, while NSW’s goal came from Emma McLeish.



In the women’s bronze medal match, SA came from behind to win 2-1 over Tasmania.



Numerous awards were also handed out on Saturday following the finals which were live streamed, with the winners listed below.



Women’s

Play the Whistle: Queensland/NSW/ACT/NZ – Midlands/ Tasmania

Top goal scorer: Kim Tanner (NZ - Midlands) – 10 goals



Men’s

Play the Whistle: Victoria

Top goal scorer: Simon Beaton (NSW) – 12 goals



The Festival ran from Friday 4 January to Saturday 26 January 2019, across Under-13, Under-15, Under-18, Under-21 and Open divisions, with the Masters divisions having already competed in December.



Hockey Australia partnered with Destination NSW and the Goulburn Mulwaree Council to make the Festival possible and we thank them for their support.



Head to https://hockeyaustralia.altiusrt.com/competitions/ for statistics and match information.



Hockey Australia media release