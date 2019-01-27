Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Daily Hockey news updated @ 10:00 GMT

Rules of Hockey App

AppStore download
GooglePlay download

Seoul Glow
JH side
Mazon 4
Sportplan Coaching solutions
Teamo - The team management App
Just Hockey

WA & NSW Defend Open Australian Indoor Hockey Festival Titles

Published on Sunday, 27 January 2019 10:00 | Hits: 43
View Comments

Ben Somerford



Western Australia and New South Wales have both successfully defended their titles in the women’s and men’s divisions respectively at the Open Australian Indoor Hockey Festival which concluded at Goulburn’s Veolia Arena on Saturday.



In the men’s, NSW knocked off ACT 4-3 in a thrilling decider where Simon Beaton and Kurt Ogilvie scored first-half goals to give the hosts a 2-0 half-time lead.

Garry Backhus pulled a goal back for ACT before NSW went 4-1 ahead with further goals from Heath Ogilvie and Brandan Horner.

ACT responded with two late goals from Troy Sutherland to set a grandstand finish but NSW hung on.

Victoria defeated Queensland 3-1 in the men’s bronze medal match.

WA defeated NSW 4-1 in the women’s gold medal match with Emma Reid’s early goal giving them a 1-0 half-time lead.

The Sandgropers added further goals from Tayla Britton, Madeline Desilva and Claudia Nielsen to seal the win, while NSW’s goal came from Emma McLeish.

In the women’s bronze medal match, SA came from behind to win 2-1 over Tasmania.

Numerous awards were also handed out on Saturday following the finals which were live streamed, with the winners listed below.

Women’s
Play the Whistle: Queensland/NSW/ACT/NZ – Midlands/ Tasmania
Top goal scorer: Kim Tanner (NZ - Midlands) – 10 goals

Men’s
Play the Whistle: Victoria
Top goal scorer: Simon Beaton (NSW) – 12 goals

The Festival ran from Friday 4 January to Saturday 26 January 2019, across Under-13, Under-15, Under-18, Under-21 and Open divisions, with the Masters divisions having already competed in December.

Hockey Australia partnered with Destination NSW and the Goulburn Mulwaree Council to make the Festival possible and we thank them for their support.

Head to https://hockeyaustralia.altiusrt.com/competitions/ for statistics and match information.

Hockey Australia media release

 

Fieldhockey.com uses cookies to assist with navigating between pages. Please leave the site if you disagree with this policy.
Copyright remains with the credited source or author

 

Field Hockey Drills and Coaching Plans

Designed by George Brink.