Alex Speers was Pegasus' goalscoring hero against Pembroke Wanderers





Alex Speers made 164 appearances for Ireland before retiring from international duty in 2014



Pegasus are the only Ulster side left in the Irish Senior Cup after Saturday's quarter-finals.





Former Ireland player Alex Speers scored all the goals for last year's beaten finalists in their 4-2 win over Pembroke Wanderers in Dublin.



Ards crashed out after losing 3-1 to Railway Union at Park Avenue while the holders UCD also exited.



The Dublin students lost 3-2 in a penalty shootout to Loreto after the game had finished in a 1-1 draw.



Cork Harlequins were 2-1 winners over Muckross in Dublin to keep Munster interest alive in the semi-finals.



In the game at Serpentine Avenue, Pegasus went ahead in the 15th minute when Speers slotted home a rebound after Taite Doherty's initial shot had been saved.



Ireland World Cup silver medallist Emily Beatty went close to scoring for Pembroke when her shot struck the post.



The Leinster side equalised when Ashling Naughton scored from a corner in the 25th minute.



Speers made it 2-1 on the stroke of half-time after being set up by Lucy McKee and Caitlin Harvey.



Shirley McCay then provided the assist for the former Ireland captain to complete her hat-trick from a 50th minute set-piece.



Speers made it 4-1 five minutes later before Alice Ward pulled one back for Pembroke near the end.



In the game between Railway and Ards, Cecilia Joyce put the Dublin side ahead in the 20th minute.



Orla Fox doubled the lead in the 45th minute when she scored from the penalty spot.



Kate Lloyd made it 3-0 with a terrific shot into the roof of the net before Francesca Browne's late reply.



