By Aftar Singh



KUALA LUMPUR: Tenaga Nasional have 10 national players in the fray, but that is not a huge concern for Terengganu.





The East Coast team, powered by six national players, are out for revenge against Tenaga when they face off in the Premier Division of the Malaysia Hockey League (MHL) at the Batu Buruk Hockey Stadium in Kuala Terengganu today.



The last time the two teams met was in the final of the Tan Sri P. Alagendra Cup on Jan 6, where Terengganu lost 1-2.



Terengganu coach I. Vickneswaran said Tenaga have capable players to score from penalty corners as well from field goals.



“Tenaga are a deadly team once they are in the semi-circle. And they demonstrated this in the match against former champions Maybank which they won 7-1 (at the National Hockey Stadium in Bukit Jalil on Friday),” said Vickneswaran, adding that Terengganu have never lost at home this season.



Tenaga have 12 points from four wins and a defeat while Terengganu have 10 points from three wins and a draw.



Terengganu will be relying on South Korean penalty corner specialist Jang Jong-hyun, who has netted seven goals so far, to deliver.



Terengganu will not have the services of defender Muhd Firdaus Omar who broke his ring finger while training two weeks ago.



Their Argentine forward Gonzalo Merino is still nursing a hamstring injury and he will undergo a fitness test to see if he is ready to play against Tenaga today.



Meanwhile, Tenaga coach Nor Saiful Zaini said they have to be careful of Terengganu’s penalty corner set pieces as they have two good drag flickers in Jong-hyun and Faizal Saari.



“We cannot concede any penalty corners and they are also fast at counter attacks,” said Nor Saiful.



“They have home ground advantage and they have yet to lose a match in their own backyard. The challenge will be on us to get the better of them at their den to stay on track for the league title.”



The Star of Malaysia