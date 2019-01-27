By Jugjet Singh



KUALA LUMPUR: A thundering shower over at the National Stadium in Bukit Jalil resulted in the Police Blue Warriors taking full points at the expense of PKS-UniTen in the return leg of the Women's Malaysia Hockey League (MHL) earlier today (Saturday).





Police were leading 1-0 going into the break at half-time, courtesy of Fazilla Sylvester Silin's goal in the 27th minute, and then the heavens opened up in the 35th minute after the half-time break.



A heavy shower flooded the pitch, and after waiting for the regulated 30 minutes for the rain to stop, the technical desk blew the horn and abandoned the match.



The 1-0 score line stood and PKS UniTen lose three precious points.



"The rain handed us three crucial points in our first second round match, and even though we are grateful, it is a pity that UniTen did not get to play the full match and challenge my players," said Blue Warriors team manager Kevinder Singh, a former national player.



In the first round, UniTen had won 1-0.



Police will next play SSTMI (Tunku Mahkota Ismail Sports School) on Monday, and they should be able to prevail without much difficulty as they had hammered them 7-0 before this.



"Even though we won by a big margin, it does not mean that we can take them lightly. We will still give them due respect as being overconfident could end up killing our game," said Kevinder.



In another match, Liaoning Hockey Club of China hammered KL Wipers 7-1 with goals from Sun Yuyuan (19th, 24th), Sui Qiaomeng (23rd), Li Feng (26th), Wei Yuanmeng (31st), Sui Qiaomeng (43rd).



KL Wipers consolation goal was scored by Nur Aisyah Mashuri in the 54th minute.



RESULTS -- Women: KL Wipers 1 Liaoning HC 6, PSHA-MSSP 1 SSTMI 2, PKS UniTen 0 Blue Warriors 1.



TOMORROW (SUNDAY) -- Men: Terengganu HT v Tenaga Nasional (Batu Buruk, 5pm), TNB Thunderbolts v UniKL (National Stadium Pitch 1, 6pm), Maybank v UiTM (National Stadium Pitch 1, 8pm).



WOMEN'S STANDINGS



P W D L F A Pts



TERENGGANU 6 6 0 0 34 6 18

BLUE WARRIORS 7 5 0 2 24 6 15

LIAONING HC 7 5 0 2 22 9 15

PKS UNITEN 7 4 0 3 17 6 12

SSTMI 7 3 0 4 7 21 9

KL WIPERS 7 1 0 6 4 22 3

PSHA-MSSPP 7 0 0 7 1 39 0



New Straits Times