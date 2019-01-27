Andrew Voerman





Black Sticks forward Hugo Inglis scored two goals to get them back in the game against the Netherlands. FIONA GOODALL/GETTY IMAGES



The Black Sticks men and women have begun their Pro League campaigns with two narrow losses in two very different games against strong Netherlands outfits.





It was the men who were in action first in the double-header against the Dutch on Sunday at North Harbour Hockey Stadium, and they were quickly in trouble, trailing 3-0 at the end of the first quarter, with Thierry Brinkman, Jonas de Geus, and Jip Janssen all scoring.



They fought back in the second, with Hugo Inglis nabbing a brace and Kane Russell firing home at a penalty corner to tie the game 3-3 heading into the halftime break, but were caught napping at a free hit late in the third quarter, with Brinkman scoring the decisive goal in the 4-3 loss.



There was only one goal in the women's game, with Maartje Krekelaar's strike midway through the third quarter enough to give the Dutch a 1-0 win in front of a crowd of 2,500.



"I think from the first quarter, there will be a couple of goals that will be a bit tough to watch," Black Sticks men's coach Darren Smith said afterwards.





The Netherlands men celebrate Jip Janssen's goal. JOHN COWPLAND/PHOTOSPORT



"The Dutch were easy on the eye and held possession of the ball, and that was even though we started the game well and had a couple of good attacks.



"It was looking a bit ominous at 3-0 at the end of the first quarter and I really admire that we were able to get stuck into them and come back into the game."



The Black Sticks will be frustrated with how Brinkman's winning goal came to be, as they switched off at a crucial moment.



They thought they had won the ball in their own D, but instead it was a Netherlands free hit, and the Dutch took it quickly, finding Brinkman on the baseline who finished with a powerful reverse shot.



"We always talk about setting up quick and the Dutch are notorious for taking their free hits quick, so that one was a whoopsie and they made us pay," Smith said.



"We had two or three really good opportunities towards the end of the game and perhaps could have taken one and sent it to a shootout, but in the end we have to take the loss."



The Black Sticks women thought they had found an equaliser in the fourth quarter of their game, when it looked like they'd scored at a penalty corner, but a video replay deemed there to have been obstruction.





Black Sticks midfielder Sam Charlton looks for someone to pass to. FIONA GOODALL/GETTY IMAGES



Despite the result, captain Stacey Michelsen said she was pleased with how the team had grown stronger in the second half of the game



"In the first half it was a bit of a fight, I don't think we played our best hockey. I think we played better in the second half, and I was just really impressed with the attitude the girls brought to the game.



"Obviously playing the Dutch we always know it's going to be a huge challenge, but the girls just went out there and tried their hardest."



Goals have been in good supply so far in the men's Pro League, with Great Britain coming from 4-1 down at the end of the first quarter to beat Spain 6-5 and Belgium winning a shootout after drawing 2-2 away to Spain and beating Argentina 4-2 at home.



In the only other women's game played so far, Argentina had a 2-0 win over Belgium.



Belgium are the Black Sticks men and women's next opponents in the home-and-away round-robin, on Friday night in Auckland.





Jip Janssen of the Netherlands scores a goal past George Enersen of New Zealand (diving). FIONA GOODALL/GETTY IMAGES



Pro League, round one



Netherlands men 4 (Brinkman 9' 44', de Geus 12', Janssen 14') Black Sticks men 3 (Inglis 16' 28', Russell 30').

Q1: 3-0; HT: 3-3; Q3: 4-3



Points (games played): Belgium 4 (2), Great Britain 3 (1), Netherlands 3 (1), Spain 2 (2), Black Sticks 0 (1), Argentina 0 (1), Germany 0 (0), Australia 0 (0).



Netherlands women 1 (Krekelaar 38') Black Sticks women 0.

Q1: 0-0; HT: 0-0; Q3: 1-0



Points (games played): Netherlands 3 (1), Argentina 3 (1), Black Sticks 1 (1), Belgium 1 (1), United States 0 (0), Great Britain 0 (0), Germany 0 (0), China 0 (0), Australia 0 (0).



Stuff