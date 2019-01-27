2019 FIH Pro League (Women) - 27 January
Weekend results
26 Jan 2019 ARG v BEL (RR) 2 - 0
27 Jan 2019 NZL v NED (RR) 0 - 1
Pool standings
|Rank
|Team
|Played
|Wins
|Win Draws
|Loss Draws
|Losses
|Goals For
|Goals Against
|Goal Difference
|Points
|Percent
|1
|Argentina
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|2
|3
|100.0
|2
|Netherlands
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|3
|100.0
|3
|United States
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0.0
|3
|Great Britain
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0.0
|3
|Germany
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0.0
|3
|China
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0.0
|3
|Australia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0.0
|8
|New Zealand
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|-1
|0
|0.0
|9
|Belgium
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|-2
|0
|0.0