KUALA LUMPUR: Daphne Boudville, who was one of those rare athletes gifted with great versatility, passed away today.





Daphne, who would have turned 77 this May, represented Malaysia in three sports: hockey, football and athletics.



She died at the Klang Hospital this morning.



Daphne was a member of the national women’s hockey team that won a bronze medal at the 1982 Asian Games in New Delhi.



Daphne and her team’s Asian Games bronze is still Malaysia’s best ever result in women international hockey.



Apart from captaining the national women’s hockey team, Daphne won the 800m bronze medal at the 1965 SEAP Games in Kuala Lumpur, and represented the national women’s football team in 1965.



