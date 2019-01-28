Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Daily Hockey news updated @ 10:00 GMT

Rules of Hockey App

AppStore download
GooglePlay download

Seoul Glow
JH side
Mazon 4
Sportplan Coaching solutions
Teamo - The team management App
Mazon

Triple Malaysian international Daphne Boudville passes away

Published on Monday, 28 January 2019 10:00 | Hits: 36
View Comments

KUALA LUMPUR: Daphne Boudville, who was one of those rare athletes gifted with great versatility, passed away today.



Daphne, who would have turned 77 this May, represented Malaysia in three sports: hockey, football and athletics.

She died at the Klang Hospital this morning.

Daphne was a member of the national women’s hockey team that won a bronze medal at the 1982 Asian Games in New Delhi.

Daphne and her team’s Asian Games bronze is still Malaysia’s best ever result in women international hockey.

Apart from captaining the national women’s hockey team, Daphne won the 800m bronze medal at the 1965 SEAP Games in Kuala Lumpur, and represented the national women’s football team in 1965.

New Straits Times

 

Fieldhockey.com uses cookies to assist with navigating between pages. Please leave the site if you disagree with this policy.
Copyright remains with the credited source or author

 

Field Hockey Drills and Coaching Plans

Designed by George Brink.