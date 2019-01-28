

Back off: TNB Thunderbolt’s Muhammad Hafizal Halmi (left) vying for the ball with UniKL’s Valentin Verga during the Malaysia Hockey League Premier Divison match at the National Hockey Stadium in Bukit Jalil yesterday. — AZLINA ABDULLAH/The Star



KUALA LUMPUR: Terengganu paid the price for three defensive errors as they suffered their first home defeat in the Malaysia Hockey League (MHL), going down 2-3 to Tenaga Nasional at the Batu Buruk Hockey Stadium in Kuala Terengganu.





Tenaga, powered by 10 national players, lead the seven-team Premier Division with 15 points after five wins and one loss.



With the defeat, Terengganu dropped to third in the league and they have 10 points from five matches.



Tenaga, who won the Tan Sri P. Alagendra Cup on Jan 6, took the lead through Muhd Firhan Ashari in the seventh minute off a silly error by Terengganu’s defenders.



Terengganu equalised via South Korean Jung Man-jae in the 20th minute off a penalty corner.



In the 31st minute, the East coast team were punished for another lapse in defence as Nik Muhd Aiman Nir Rozemi regained the lead for Tenaga.



Jang Jong-hyun of South Korea converted a penalty corner in the 48th minute to equalise for Terengganu. Terengganu’s defence messed up again in the 58th minute and Shello Silverius fired up home Tenaga’s third goal.



Tenaga coach Nor Saiful Zaini said he was happy that they ended the first round of matches with a win.



“We also ended Terengganu’s winning streak in their own backyard. Our only defeat was against Universiti Kuala Lumpur (3-1).



“We knew that Terengganu will be banking on Jang to deliver from penalty corners and drag flicks. Although they scored two from penalty corners, we did well to stop them from scoring more,” said Nor Saiful.



Last year’s overall champions Universiti Kuala Lumpur (UniKL) outplayed TNB Thunderbolt 4-1 at the National Hockey Stadium in Bukit Jalil.



Muhd Razie Abdul Rahim scored a brace for UniKL in the 25th and 39th minutes as Kieran Govers of Australia (5th) and Robert Kemperman of Holland (51st) were also on target.



Nur Asyraf Ishak (46th) replied for Thunderbolt.



The Star of Malaysia