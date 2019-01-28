By Jugjet Singh



KUALA LUMPUR: Tenaga Nasional made some room for themselves at the top of the Malaysia Hockey League Premier Division standings when they beat Terengganu Hockey Team (THT) 3-2 at the Batu Buruk Stadium in Kuala Terengganu today.





With the win, they ended the first round with only one defeat in six matches.



Firhan Ashaari (seventh minute), Nik Aiman (31st) and Shello Silverius (58th) scored the goals for Tenaga.



THT replied through Jung Manjae (20th) and Jang Jong Hyun (48th).



"It was a fantastic result to end the first round on a bright note. We lead the league by two points.



"However, we cannot afford to be complacent as the other teams would be looking to stop our march in the second round," said Tenaga coach Nor Saiful Zaini.



Tenaga, Maybank and Thunderbolts are the three teams in league who did not hire foreign players.



THT coach I. Vikneswaran said they made three glaring mistakes and were punished.



"We played a good game and had control of the match, but three mistakes cost us the match," said Vikneswaran.



In another match, Universiti Kuala Lumpur (UniKL) defeated TNB Thunderbolts 4-1 with goals from Kieran Ian Govers (fifth), Razie Rahim (25th, 39th) and Robert Huib Kemperman (51st).



Thundebolts replied through Nur Asyraf Ishak (46th).



RESULTS -- Men: Terengganu HT 2 Tenaga Nasional 3, TNB Thunderbolts 1 UniKL 4,



TODAY -- Women: PSHA-MSSP v Terengganu Ladies (USM Stadium), Liaoning HC v PKS-UniTen (National Stadium, Pitch I), Blue Warriors v Tengku Mahkota Ismail (Tun Razak Stadium).



* matches at 5pm



New Straits Times