



East Grinstead did the 2018/19 Jaffa Super 6s double at the Copper Box Arena, crowning them as the indoor kings and queens of England.





Going into the men’s final, Surbiton were the only side since 2007/08 to deny East Grinstead from winning the Jaffa Super 6s when they were winners in 2016/17, however, there was to be no repeat this year.



East Grinstead progressed to the final with an exhilarating 7-5 victory over Hampstead & Westminster. Surbiton secured their place in final with a commanding 7-4 victory over Sevenoaks.



After seeing a feast of goals in both semi-finals, the final was a much closer affair as both sides struggled to take command of the match.



With only one goal between the two sides in the first-half coming courtesy of Ben Boon with a well worked field goal, Surbiton looked to be repeating history with their narrow lead.



East Grinstead plugged away as the second-half commenced, Wesley Jackson eventually making the breakthrough.



However, it was short lived as Niall Stott, who was facing brother Ross, scored for Surbiton to send them back into the lead.



As the clock ticked down Ben Mackey fired East Grinstead back to parity from a penalty corner after a sustained period of pressure.



But with less than five minutes on the clock, Surbiton captain Jonny Gall struck a sweet strike to put his side 3-2 to the good.



That wasn’t to be the end of the scoring as Ashley Jackson guided in an excellent shot to level the points and send the game to a shootout for a dramatic finale.



It was a dramatic conclusion to the Final as Ashley Jackson stepped up and buried the decisive penalty to continue East Grinstead’s dominance at the Jaffa Super 6s.



Having Captained his side to victory and scored the first penalty, Simon Faulkner commented after the match: “It’s a brilliant result, having never led in the game it was always going to be tough, but we fought and fought until it went to shuffles and after scoring the first two we really started to believe.



“We’ve got this winning record out of hard work and commitment. East Grinstead love indoor hockey, we commit so much time and effort into it, there are so many people behind the scenes at the club who give so much support and it keeps bringing success.



“Knowing that Surbiton had beaten us in the final before is always in the back of your mind but we were pretty confident after how we played in the semi-final, we’ve put in a lot of hard work in over the last two weeks.



“It was a very tough game, it’s quite a large pitch so there was lots of space for their skilful players to play in and they are a very good team. On balance a draw was probably a fair result, it’s a tough way to lose but fantastic way to win on penalties.



“For the women and men to win is incredible for the club.



“It was a brilliant atmosphere here today, the crowd was really loud at this fantastic venue and it was great to see even more people here than last year. It’s unbelievable to play in with the noise and all the supporters were fantastic.”



The women’s competition was not as close in the final with EG winning out 10-2 against Buckingham.



There was to be no stopping the clinical East Grinstead from lifting the title with Elsie Nix commenting after the match: “It feels amazing to get the win! I think the semi-final was really tough against Slough and Buckingham are a good team, but we just kept playing our game.



“It’s always good to score in a final and it means so much. I really didn’t expect the game to go like that, when we went 5-0 up I thought I must have been dreaming.



“I don’t think I’ve ever played in-front of so many people before, people were shouting and screaming wanting you to win which was just amazing, I love this competition and I’m really proud to have won for the first time.”



Euro Hockey League media release