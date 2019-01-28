



East Grinstead bagged a first Jaffa Super 6s title since being crowned Champions in 2015/16 as they emphatically defeated Buckingham 10-2 in the Final.





Having booked their place in the final with a solid 2-1 victory over Slough, thanks to goals from Elsie Nix and Lucy Holder, East Grinstead concluded the day in fine form.



Buckingham clinched their place in the Final in dramatic fashion, defeating 2017/18 Champions Bowdon Hightown 1-0 in a shootout after the game had finished 2-2.



After two close semi-final matches, the Final turned out to be a goal-fest full of entertainment for the Copper Box Arena crowd.



Within five minutes of play, East Grinstead had taken the lead through Ellie Rayer on a successful run and finish from the wing.



The lead was quickly enhanced as Sophie Bray quickly recorded a brace of goals alongside a sweet strike from Elsie Nix for a healthy 4-0 lead with just over ten minutes played.



Bray secured the hattrick just before the end of the half with a fantastic finish to beat the defender and goalkeeper for a 5-0 lead at half-time. Bray’s scoring didn’t stop there as she opened the second-half with a neat finish underneath the goalkeeper as East Grinstead firmly established their lead.



It was followed by four goals in just four minutes as Pip Lock and Coca Hall found the net with Ellie Rayer also completing her hattrick for a 10-0 lead.



Buckingham continued to battle and were rewarded for their efforts with Natasha James and Maddy Newlyn scoring for their side.



However, there was to be no stopping the clinical East Grinstead from lifting the title with Elsie Nix commenting after the match:



“It feels amazing to get the win! I think the semi-final was really tough against Slough and Buckingham are a good team, but we just kept playing our game.



“It’s always good to score in a final and it means so much. I really didn’t expect the game to go like that, when we went 5-0 up I thought I must have been dreaming.



“I don’t think I’ve ever played in-front of so many people before, people were shouting and screaming wanting you to win which was just amazing, I love this competition and I’m really proud to have won for the first time.”



England Hockey Board Media release