



The 2018/19 Jaffa Super 6s ended with a gripping encounter where East Grinstead were crowned Champions after a thrilling match that concluded with a shootout at the Copper Box Arena.





Going into the Final, Surbiton were the only side since 2007/08 to deny East Grinstead from winning the Jaffa Super 6s when they were crowned in 2016/17, however, there was to be no repeat this year.



East Grinstead progressed to the Final with an exhilarating 7-5 victory over Hampstead & Westminster. In what was a tight encounter throughout, goals from seven different players were the difference as East Grinstead halted Hampstead & Westminster’s attempt at a comeback.



Surbiton secured their place in the Jaffa Super 6s Final with a commanding 7-4 victory over Sevenoaks. Some superb goals from Surbiton in a game they largely controlled ensured they would face East Grinstead in a repeat of the 2017/18 semi-final.



After seeing a feast of goals in both Semi-Finals, the Final was a much closer affair as both sides struggled to take command of the match.



With only one goal between the two sides in the first-half coming courtesy of Ben Boon with a well worked field goal, Surbiton looked to be repeating history with their narrow lead.



East Grinstead plugged away as the second-half commenced, Wesley Jackson eventually making the breakthrough.



However, it was short lived as Niall Stott, who was facing brother Ross, scored for Surbiton to send them back into the lead.



As the clock ticked down Ben Mackey fired East Grinstead back to parity from a penalty corner after a sustained period of pressure.



But with less than five minutes on the clock, Surbiton Captain Jonny Gall struck with sweet strike to put his side 3-2 to the good.



That wasn’t to be the end of the scoring as Ashley Jackson guided in an excellent shot to level the points and send the game to a shootout for a dramatic finale.



It was a dramatic conclusion to the Final as Ashley Jackson stepped up and buried the decisive penalty to continue East Grinstead’s dominance at the Jaffa Super 6s.



Having Captained his side to victory and scored the first penalty, Simon Faulkner commented after the match:



“It’s a brilliant result, having never led in the game it was always going to be tough, but we fought and fought until it went to shuffles and after scoring the first two we really started to believe.



“We’ve got this winning record out of hard work and commitment. East Grinstead love indoor hockey, we commit so much time and effort into it, there are so many people behind the scenes at the Club who give so much support and it keeps bringing success.



“Knowing that Surbiton had beaten us in the Final before is always in the back of your mind but we were pretty confident after how we played in the semi-final, we’ve put in a lot of hard work in over the last two weeks.



“It was a very tough game, it’s quite a large pitch so there was lots of space for their skilful players to play in and they are a very good team. On balance a draw was probably a fair result, it’s a tough way to lose but fantastic way to win on penalties.



“For the women and men to win is incredible for the Club.



“It was a brilliant atmosphere here today, the crowd was really loud at this fantastic venue and it was great to see even more people here than last year. It’s unbelievable to play in with the noise and all the supporters were fantastic.”



For all the stats from Finals day in the Men’s Jaffa Super 6s Premier League please click here



