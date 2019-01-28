

©: Frank Uijlenbroek / World Sport Pics



Club an der Alster won the German indoor title for the third time in their history with a 6-4 win over TSV Mannheim in the final at a rocking arena in Mülheim.





They managed to fight back after the concession of a first minute interception goal by Paul Kaufmann, who ran into the right side and hit the inside of left post with a well-placed shot.



Alster fought back with a pair of corner goals from Carl Alt to swap the lead, making it 2-1 in the 12th minute.



Nicolas Proske levelled for TSV in the 19th minute only for Jesper Kamlade to restore the Alster advantage at 3-2 within 60 seconds, both coming from corners.



Then it was the time for Alessio Ress – the player of the tournament – to make his mark, building the first two-goal lead of the tie with a goal from an acute angle.



TSV took only a minute to close the gap from seven-metres, Moritz Rothländer scoring a stroke for 4-3 at half-time.



The second half, though, was where Alster made the big move. Patrick Schmidt scored a peach of a solo goal, intercepting at halfway, leaving three players in his wake and scoring in the 38th minute.



Kamlade got his second a minute later for a 6-3 lead and they remained in full control for most of the last 20 minutes. Philip Schlageter got one back from TSV’s seventh corner but it was too late and Club an der Alster had a deserved title.



Euro Hockey League media release