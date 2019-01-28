Ben Somerford







Hockeyroos goalkeeper Ashlee Wells would love to play in front of family and friends in her home state when the ground-breaking FIH Pro League commences for Australia in Melbourne this weekend.





Wells, who last played in Melbourne in last 2016, is hoping to be part of the Hockeyroos side which will face world champions Netherlands and Belgium on Saturday and Sunday 2-3 February respectively at the State Netball Hockey Centre.



“It’s always exciting when you get to play in your home state,” Morwell junior Wells said.



“I remember playing in 2016 in the International Festival of Hockey, it was exciting.



“All of my family got down there. All the local clubs you’ve come through in the past. It’s really exciting to see some familiar faces.



“You don’t often get that playing international hockey. You always have you family there but it’s good to see familiar faces in the crowd that you’ve grown up playing against.



“It’s good to give a bit back to the community you’ve grown up in.”



Wells said the Hockeyroos group were excited by the challenge of taking on the world number one Dutch in their opening match, fresh from defeat in November’s Champions Trophy final.



“It’s a huge test. Last time we faced Holland they had it over us,” Wells said.



“The group is really positive at the moment. We’re looking forward to going out and challenging ourselves against the world’s best straight up.



“What better competition can you have than going out and giving it your best against the number one team in the world.”



The new FIH Pro League brings together nine of the world’s best international women’s teams in a revolutionary home-and-away format.



The Hockeyroos will play matches in Melbourne, Hobart, Perth and Sydney throughout February and March before switching to the overseas matches from April to June.



“Pro League is a huge opportunity for us,” Wells said.



“It feels more professional than the past. We’ve always had that hype around tournaments but Pro League has a different feel.



“Everyone is excited about what we can do for the fans and promoting the sport. It’s a fresh look and it’s exciting.”



FIH Pro League matches will be televised in Australia on FOXSPORTS and kayosports.com.au.



Tickets are on sale now through www.ticketbooth.com.au.



Hockey Australia media release