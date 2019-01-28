

©: World Sport Pics



World Cup gold medlaists Belgium raided Cordoba to get their first win of the FIH Pro League, beating the reigning Olympic champions 4-2.





The rematch of the Rio 2016 Olympic final saw the top-ranked Red Lions needing just two minutes to open the scoring as Tom Boon smashed home a brilliant first-time strike on the turn to reward some high-quality play from Florent Van Aubel.



Argentina pulled themselves level midway through the second period thanks to Lucas Vila’s touch from Juan Lopez’s pass confirmed via a video review.



The Belgians returned to the lead off the back of an Argentine penalty corner. An error at the top of the circle was brutally punished as the visitors raced down the other end and took a 2-1 lead through Gauthier Boccard.



The Red Lions hit a third less than a minute later thanks to Player of the Match Victor Wegnez, before Boon made it 4-1 early in the fourth quarter with a cool deflection after a moment of brilliance from the exceptional Arthur Van Doren.



A tap-in from Argentina’s Martinez certainly kept things interesting, but despite further efforts on goal from Vila and Matias Paredes, the Belgian goal-line remained untroubled in the latter stages as Shane McLeod’s World Cup winners claimed a fine victory on Argentine soil.



“It was really difficult, it is always tough to play against Argentina because they defend really well”, said Wegnez after the match. “They are very dangerous on the counter-attack but I think we dominated all the game and I think it is logical that we took the three points today.”



Argentina captain Pedro Ibarra said: “We knew from the beginning that this was going to be a really tough game. They are the world champion and are in really good shape, they are first in the world [rankings].



“For us, it is really nice for us to play in Argentina. We are building the team again and have to go step by step in the Pro League.”



In New Zealand, meanwhile, the Netherlands’ men won 4-3 with Thierry Brinkman’s thunderous reverse proving the difference. They had built a 3-0 lead in the first quarter only for the Blacksticks to come back and tie the game at 3-3 at half-time. Brinkman’s goal was the only one of the second half.



“It was a really tough game for us”, said Netherlands captain Billy Bakker after the match. “With the crowd and New Zealand playing on their home ground, it is always difficult. We wanted to win today and we achieved that so we are very happy for the first game.”



Euro Hockey League media release