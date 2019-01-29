Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Pak Army spokesman meets PHF chief

Published on Tuesday, 29 January 2019 10:00 | Hits: 44
LAHORE - Pakistan Army Sports wing spokesman met with Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) President Brig (R) Khalid Sajjad Khokhar on Monday.



The spokesman offered all-out support to PHF for promotion of hockey in the country, while expressing his satisfaction on working of the federation.

He said: “We will fully cooperate with PHF in the best interest of hockey.”

Brig Khokhar thanked Pak Army for their support for promotion of sports in general and hockey in particular. He also lauded Army’s role for promotion of sports saying Army has always played key role in helping athletes and lending a helping hand towards providing security to international visiting teams.

“We are thankful to Army Sports Directorate for their support hockey and we are taking every step to help Pakistan regain lost hockey glory.”

The Nation

