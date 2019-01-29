Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Grove through to play first-time finalists Western in Scottish indoor final

Published on Tuesday, 29 January 2019 10:00 | Hits: 37
EHL KO16-bound Grove Menzieshill have advanced to the Scottish indoor National League 1 championship final where they will take on first timers Western Wildcats.



In two close semi-final encounters which went down to the wire, Grove Menzieshill saw off champions Inverleith 4-3 while Western Wildcats scratched a 5-4 victory over Grange.

The first semi-final was a close encounter that drifted in both directions, first in favour of Grange then Western clawed their way back. It stood poised at 4-4 with five minutes remaining, then a Hamish Galt strike settled the issue in Western`s favour. Apart from Galt`s late counter, the catalyst in the Western Wildcats victory was a hat-trick from Adam McKenzie.

McKenzie opened with a penalty corner conversion in three minutes, but only occasioned a Grange surge with Frank Ryan, James Nairn and Dan Coultas from the spot putting the Edinburgh side into a 3-1 lead. But just before the break McKenzie from the spot pulled the deficit back to one.

Western romped into a 4-3 lead in the first five minutes of the second half, McKenzie again for his hat-trick followed by Galt, but Grange were back level with a second strike from Ryan. But with a penalty shoot-out looming, Galt secured the winner for Western and a place in the final.

The other semi-final was equally tight, Grove Menzieshill emerging 4-3 winners over Inverleith to contest yet another indoor final.

Patrick Christie put Inverleith into an early lead but, by the interval, the Taysiders were 2-1 to the good, Albert Rowling levelled, then Ben Cromar converted a penalty corner on the stroke of half-time.

Two goals in as many minutes from Gavin Tomlinson at another set piece and Rowling again seemed to give Grove Menzieshill a comfortable 4-1 advantage, but the champions were not finished. Christie made it 4-2 and a late set-piece strike by Stephen Dick brought the gap back to a single goal, but Bruce Cuthill`s charges held on to their winning scoreline.

Euro Hockey League media release

