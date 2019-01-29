LANCASTER, Pa. - Following a three-day selection camp held January 23-25 at Spooky Nook Sports in Lancaster, Pa., rosters for the U.S. U-17 and U-19 Women’s National Teams have been announced by the U.S. Women’s National Team High Performance staff.





The initial selection of athletes to participate in the selection camp were chosen from 2018 Junior National Camp which followed the 2018 Citi National Futures Championship, presented by Harrow Sports. Both named squads will take part in three additional training camps over the next several weeks to prepare for their respective Germany tours. From April 14-22, the U-17 USWNT will head to Cologne to play Germany’s U-16 Team and Belgium’s U-16 Team. The U-19 USWNT will travel to Dusseldorf to take on Germany’s U-18 Team and Belgium’s U-18 Team. Additionally, for the first time, the U-19 USWNT will take part in the Young Women’s National Championships from June 14-18, 2019.



Details regarding the team’s Germany tours, such as game schedule, are still being finalized and will be announced once confirmed.



Congratulations to the following athletes that have been named to their respective teams!



U.S. U-17 Women’s National Team Roster:

Sarah Beers (Fleetwood, Pa.), Hallie Brost (Richmond, Va.), Emila Bullard (Doylestown, Pa.), Zoe Campisi (Virginia Beach, Va.), Jordan Carr (Point Pleasant, N.J.), Anna Castaldo (Endicott, N.Y.), Regan Cornelius (New Albany, Ohio), Mia Duchars (Saint Louis, Mo.), Kelsey Felix (Hallam, Pa.), Lee Ann Gordon (Louisville, Ky.), Ryleigh Heck (Berlin, N.J.), Annika Herbine (Macungie, Pa.), Lauren Hunter (Elizabethtown, Pa.), Hannah Maxwell (Forty Fort, Pa.), Caylie McMahon (Stow, Mass.), Sofia Pendolino (Hummelstown, Pa.), Alana Richardson (Boxford, Mass.), Hope Rose (Dauphin, Pa.), Ashley Sessa (Schwenksville, Pa.), Annabel Skubisz (Houston, Texas), Kelly Smith (Downingtown, Pa.), Sara Stone (San Diego, Calif.), Abigail Tamer (Whitmore Lake, Mich.), Claudia Thomas (Louisville, Ky.), Maddie Vicars (Moseley, Va.), Lauren Wadas (Annville, Pa.), Ella Wareham (Elm Grove, Wisc.), Makenna Webster (St. Louis. Mo.), Alexandria Wesneski (Forty Fort, Pa.), Elizabeth Yeager (Rye, N.Y.)

*Additional players who have received waiver may be added to the squad pending a trial.



U.S. U-19 Women’s National Team Roster:

Gabrielle Barraco (Allentown, Pa.), Kayla Blas (Pendleton, N.Y.), Leanne Bough (Whitney Point, N.Y.), Isabella Bressler (Leesport, Pa.), Megan Connors (San Diego, Calif.), Leah Crouse (Virginia Beach, Va.), Samantha Davidson (North Andover, Mass.), Charlotte De Vries (Wayne, Pa.), Emma DeBerdine (Millersville, Pa.), Lindsay Dickinson (Glen Mills, Pa.), Riley Donnelly (Doylestown, Pa.), Peyton Halsey (Reading, Pa.), Mary Harkins (Kimberton, Pa.), Adele Iacobucci (Malvern, Pa.), Madison Kahn (Voorhees, N.J.), Margot Lawn (Pasadena, Md.), Hannah Miller (Malvern, Pa.), Samantha Popper (Blue Bell, Pa.), Hatley Post (Houston, Texas), Meghan Reese (Center Valley, Pa.), Kelsey Reznick (Drums, Pa.), Kathryn Schneider (San Diego, Calif.), Josie Varney (Smithfield, Maine), M. Grace Wallis (Blue Bell, Pa.)

*Additional players who have received waiver may be added to the squad pending a trial.



USFHA media release