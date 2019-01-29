LANCASTER, Pa. – Following a training camp in December and another held January 20-22, the U.S. Women’s National Team High Performance staff are pleased to announce the updated 2019 U.S. U-21 Women’s National Team and U.S. Women’s National Development Squad.





Athletes for the U-21 USWNT were selected from the 2018 Young Women’s National Championship in June for further evaluation at last summer’s Junior National Camp and at the December and January training camps. Those named to the U.S. Women’s National Development Squad were selected through the 2018 Young Women’s National Championship route or as a result of their performances at the USWNT Trial last week, where athletes were recommended by their college coach, competed for a rostered spot within the Olympic Development Pipeline.



Congratulations to the following athletes who have been named to the 2019 U.S. U-21 Women’s National Team:



Carter Ayers (Wilmington, Del.), Madeleine Bacskai (Berwyn, Pa.), Brooke DeBerdine (Millersville, Pa.), Jessica Dembrowksi (Palmyra, Pa.), Lacey Frazier (Indian Island, S.C.), Greer Gill (Virginia Beach, Va.), Gianna Glatz (Medford, N.J.), Fusine Govaert (Rye, N.Y.), Kyler Greenwalt (Gambrills, Md.), Lauren Hausheer (West Windsor, N.J.), Erin Huffman (Annville, Pa.), Abigail Myers (Hartland, Wisc.), Marykate Neff (Villanova, Pa.), Halle O’Neill (Hummelstown, Pa.), Megan Rodgers (San Diego Calif.), Elizabeth Ryan (Hoosick Falls, N.Y.), Meghan Schneider (San Diego, Calif.), Cassie Sumfest (Lewisburg, Pa.), Julianna Tornetta (Plymouth Meeting, Pa.), Christie Van De Kamp (Midlothian, Va.), Jillian Wolgemuth (Mount Joy, Pa.), Corinne Zanolli (Newtown Square, Pa.), Madeleine Zimmer (Hershey, Pa.), Brynn Zorilla (Vista, Calif.)

*Additional players who have received waiver may be added to the squad pending a trial.



The U.S. U-21 Women’s National Team will meet three times in the next two months for training camps in preparation for their international tour to Germany from April 14-22. In Monchengladbach, the U-21 USWNT will take on Germany’s U-21 Team and Great Britain’s U-21 Team.



Congratulations to the following athletes who have been named to the 2019 U.S. Women’s Development Team:



Kendall Ballard (Charlottesville, Va.), Taylor Blood (Hampton Falls, N.H.), Virginia Bramley (Elizabethtown, Pa.), Kelsey Briddell (Wilton, N.Y.), Katrina Carter (Berkeley, Calif.), Marissa Cicione (Havertown, Pa.), Cori Conley (Oak Park, Ill.), Taylor Dempsey (San Martin, Calif.), Alexandra Hammel (Duxbury, Mass.), Karlie Heistand (Hamburg, Pa.), Alexa Hoover (Collegeville, Pa.), Natalie Konerth (Huntingtown, Md.), Kelee Lepage (Honey Brook, Pa.), Carrera Lucas (Brooklandville, Md.), Madison Maguire (Rumson, N.J.), Kelly Marks (Elverson, Pa.), Emily McCoy (Lititz, Pa.), Erin McCrudden (Yorktown Heights, N.Y.), Mikayla Michals (Needham, Mass.), Megan Miller (Palmyra, Pa.), Sabrina Rhodes (Wilmington, Del.), Jenny Rizzo (Hershey, Pa.), Erin Shanahan (Pasadena, Md.), Taylor Stone (Herndon, Va.), Sophia Tornetta (Plymouth Meeting, Pa.), Katie Walsh (Louisville, Ky.)

*Additional players who have received waiver may be added to the squad pending a trial.



Similar to the U-21 USWNT, the U.S. Women’s National Development will have one training camp in February and two in March as they prepare for their international tour to The Netherlands from April 13-22. There they will compete against the Scotland Women’s National Team and Belgium’s U-21 Team.



USFHA media release