

Scottish Hockey Boys Indoor Cup winners – Grove Menzieshill – Photo by Duncan Gray



The under 18 Indoor Club Cup took place at Bells sports centre in Perth on Sunday and saw Grove Menzieshill crowned champions after a fantastic day of youth indoor hockey.





The first match in the main hall saw Grove Menzieshill take on Grange. Grove Menzieshill were quick to take the lead with a penalty corner. The ball was slipped left which beat the keeper, the defenders on the line just unable to stop the ball crossing the line. A second goal game shortly after through Samuel Knight making it a Brace with a top corner conversion. The third goal of the game went to Grove Menzieshill; Knight getting his hat trick of the match from a corner. John Stephen made it for the Dundee team on the stroke of half time from a corner. At the restart the Grange team pulled a goal back through Hamish Walker. Grove Menzieshill then converted two more a fourth for Knight and one for captain Jamie Golden. Grange pulled one more back in the dying seconds through Walker, leaving the score line 6-2 in favour of Grove Menzieshill.



Gordonians took on Western Wildcats in the second match of pool A, Western Wildcats pushed Euan Cowan scoring on in the sixth. Fraser Moran scored on the half time mark to make it two goals for the Cats before the half ended. Gordonians came out after half time and converted through Aleksander Wojciehowski. Western Wildcats then pushed the tempo and scored 7 goals in the space of 7 minutes, Cowan making a hat trick, Moran a brace and singles for Stuart Eadie and Mathew O’Toole.



The first matches of Pool B saw Perthshire and Uddingston face off and Watsonians take on Aberdeen Grammar. In the Perthshire against Uddingston match it was Perthshire that controlled the game from the outset, the first half saw two goals from Wilson and Fleming. In the second half the tempo was high and Perthshire scored two in the same minute, Wilson gaining a brace and Donnelly scoring his first. With Less than five minutes on the clock Uddingston managed to get on the score sheet. A driving run through the Perthshire defence ended up in a penalty corner, Lochrin drilled the ball low into the goal, 4-1.



In the Watsonians against Aberdeen Grammar match Watsonians ran the show. Within the first 15 seconds the ball was in the back of the goal through Fraser Heigh. Heigh then added three further goals before half time with team mate Ross Fontana scoring just on half time. Heigh added his fifth at the start of the second half. Grammar pulled a goal back with a goal for Cameron Ogilvie. Watsonians added Calum Wood and Rory Evans to the score card, the later a brace to end the match Watsonians 9 Aberdeen Grammar 1.



The second round of matches in Pool A saw Western Wildcats play Grove Menzieshill. Moran pushed Western Wildcats in front in the early seconds. A penalty corner for Grove Menzieshill gave captain Jamie Golden the chance to show his trade mark flick to the top corner to level the match. Within seconds Western Wildcats had regained the lead through Cowan. Just on the half time hooter another Golden penalty corner goal levelled the game for the half. The second half saw Western Wildcats regain the lead again, once again Cowan there to push his team forward. Not to be outdone, Golden pulled Grove Menzieshill back into the game 3-3. Grove Menzieshill took the lead for the first time in the match, Stephen converting. A minute later the match was stretched once again Knight getting the final goal of the game.



Grange and Gordonians played in the other match of Pool A’s second round. Grange had a commanding performance. The end of the match saw Grange scoring ten goals to Gordonians nil.



Watsonians and Perthshire went toe-to-toe in Pool B. Watsonians Fraser Heigh continuing his scoring from previous game. Perthshire replied quickly through Ross Fleming. The Perth team extended the lead through Alex Wilson. Wilson scored his brace to make it 3-1. Watsonians came back into it with a goal from Rory Evans. He then scored his brace to make the score 3-3 to split the points.



Aberdeen Grammar played Uddingston with Uddingston’s Ben Carroll opening the scoring within the first two minutes. He scored a brace to make the score 0-2 before Grammar replied. Gregor Morrison scored for the Aberdeen side, by way of a penalty stroke. Uddingston recovered from losing the goal with a two-goal advance. Grammar scored their second to bring the score to 2-4, Lucas Findlay getting on the score card. It was Uddingston that had the final say as they made it to 6 goals through Carroll and Lochrin.





Scottish Hockey Boys Indoor Cup – Photo by Duncan Gray



The final round of Matches in Pool A saw Gordonians playing Grove Menzieshill. There were six goals for the Grove Menzieshill Captain Golden to lead his team to top the table. The match finished 11 goals in favour of the Dundee side.



Western Wildcats and Grange completed the matches in Pool A. Western drove forward with three goals before the half. Cowan, Moran C and Moran F scoring. It wasn’t until the second half that Grange had a response. Croll making it 3-1. Tweedie then pushed the grange score line to two which left the crowd on tenterhooks for the dying minutes. The match ended with Wildcats taking the points for second in table.



Pool B came to completion with Perthshire and Grammar taking a point apiece in a 1-1 draw. And in the Uddingston v Watsonians match it was Watsonians that came out on top. Watsonians scored in the first minute through Calum Wood. Uddingston drew them back by way of a penalty corner by Gardiner. After the half, Watsonians regained the lead through Euan Burgess. It took five minutes for Uddingston to get back to a draw, Lochrin scoring for his team. Watsonians put the secured their place in the semi-finals with a goal from Heigh.



The first semi-final saw Grove Menzieshill against Perthshire. Two teams, fiercely competitive showed up for the game. Perthshire were first to score, Alex Wilson from a penalty corner. Grove Menzieshill retaliated with a corner of their own, Keir drawing the game level. This seemed to be the spark needed for Grove Menzieshill as they converted four more goals following the half time break. Setting up a final spot for the Dundonians.



In the second semi-final Watsonians and Western wildcats played for their place in the final. Heigh continued to add to his mammoth goal tally of the day with the first of the game. Moran drew the Edinburgh side back in shortly after. Watsonians pushed forward and through Heigh to make it 2-1. His hat trick made it 3-1 shortly after. Wildcats McAllister pulled a goal back for Wildcats. Just before half time Watsonians scored their fourth. In the second half it seemed that Western Wildcats came out stronger as McAllister converted twice more for his team. Western wildcats earned a penalty corner with two minutes left on the clock, Moran ripped the ball low under the keeper to sneak into the lead. Wildcats to the final.





Photo by Mark Pugh



The Final of the u18 Indoor Cup was contested by Western Wildcats and Grove Menzieshill. They previously faced off in the pool stage where Grove Menzieshill took the spoils. It was Grove Menzieshill that took the lead in the final. The ball passed out right to Keir Robb who was able to slide the ball under the keeper. Grove Menzieshill pushed forward once again, this time attacking from the left side of the pitch, it was Rice that got the final touch to go passed the keeper. Western Wildcats pulled one back through Moran to make it 1-2. Stephen for Grove Menzieshill pushed Grove Menzieshill lead back to two with less than two minutes on the clock. There was a melee in front of the goal just as the hooter sounded, but the half ended 3-1. In the second half Western wildcats had a breaking run through Menzies, the keeper came out of his goal and took out the player, a penalty stroke was given and Moran pushed the ball through the legs of the keeper to make it 3-2. Grove Menzieshill fought hard up the court and Rice scored his brace. Sam Knight was next to add to the Grove Menzieshill tally, the score becoming reminiscent of their first fixture. Wildcats gained a penalty corner which Moran stepped up to whipped the ball to the near post past the keepers shoulder. The score 5-3 with 2 minutes on the clock. Golden put a 6th on the score sheet for Grove Menzieshill. Western Wildcats pushed forward and gained a penalty corner, the hooter rang for time, Wildcats converted from an uncontested corner to leave the match at Grove Menzieshill 6 Western Wildcats 4, with Grove Menzieshill winning the under 18 indoor cup title.



Photo by Mark Pugh



Final placing



1 Grove Menzieshill

2 Western wildcats

3 Watsonians

4 Perthshire

5 Uddingston

6 Grange

7 Gordonians

8 Aberdeen Grammar



Scottish Hockey Union media release