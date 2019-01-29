By K. Rajan



PETALING JAYA: No more slip-ups or the title race is over for Terengganu in the Malaysia Hockey League (MHL).





The East Coast side suffered their first defeat of the season after they were beaten 2-3 by leaders Tenaga Nasional at the Batu Buruk Hockey Stadium in Kuala Terengganu on Sunday.



With the defeat, Terengganu dropped to third in the league and they have 10 points from five matches.



UniKL are second with 13 points while Tenaga, who have played six matches, have 15 points.



Terengganu coach I. Vickneswaran said poor defending cost them the match and now they have to bounce back and go all out in their remaining matches.



He added that the team are affected by injuries and their next back-to-back away matches against UiTM on Friday and UniKL on Sunday leave their backs to the wall.



“Firdaus Omar is ruled out for the season with a broken finger while Gonzalo (Merino) who has just recovered from a hamstring injury needs time to adapt to his teammates,” said the former international.



“We have not played at the UiTM and UniKL pitches before ... it makes it that much harder as we can’t afford to drop points anymore in the league. We are in a difficult situation and we need the players to shoulder the burden.”



“I have been trying my best to get the players to cope with the adversity. Sports is unpredictable so you need to know how to react when the situation is against you. I hope the players can react to the setback.”



Despite losing to Tenaga, Vickneswaran said that his team still showed a lot of positives.



“We got our goals from penalty corners and we controlled the ball possession against Tenaga, we showed our mettle but silly mistakes in defending cost us in the end,” he added.



