By Jugjet Singh



KUALA LUMPUR: PKS-UniTen and Liaoning HC played to a 1-1 draw in the Women's Malaysia Hockey League today, but coach Gao Lihua claimed her team won the match.





The match was highly entertaining, noisy like a fish market, and Liaoning HC even had a goal disallowed.



PKS-Uniten, who lost 2-0 to Liaoning HC in the First Round, took the lead when national player Raja Norsharina scored in the 24th minute off a penalty corner.



The Chinese club struggled for long periods even though they had the lion's share of the attack, and finally scored with six minutes remaining in the match.



At first, umpire NurHafizah Azman blew for goal, but after UniTen protested, she reversed the decision.



This upset the China players as they felt it was a legitimate goal.



And after pressing harder, they finally found the equaliser in the 59th minute off Sui Qiaomeng.



When asked about the disallowed goal, three-time Olympian Gao Lihua said: “We won the match, that's all I will say today.”



And when told that it was a 1-1 draw, the red-faced coach again replied: “We won the match, that's all.”



The China club's team manager, Eric Zacharias, charged onto the pitch after the final whistle, but was restrained by match officials.



Liaoning HC had started the WMHL on a promising note, but their standard has since dropped, and they had lost twice and drew one after eight matches.



UniTen coach Lailin Abu Hassan was fuming as well, but did not claim victory.



“After taking the lead, we could not press harder because my players' fitness is still not up to the mark. And so, we defended and relied on counter-attacks.



“We managed to hold them until that silly mistake crept in at the last minute of the match.



“But still, I see this as an improvement as we lost to them (2-0) in the First Round. Now we have to keep chasing the others and try to finish as high as possible," said Lailin, a former national player.



New Straits Times