Hockey Australia (HA) today announces tickets will be discounted and revised matchday entertainment incorporated for the Saturday 9 February fixture in Hobart following Pakistan’s withdrawal from the FIH Pro League.





The FIH announced on Thursday morning that Pakistan would not compete in the inaugural FIH Pro League citing “inevitable circumstances”, meaning their scheduled fixture against the Kookaburras from 3pm AEDT at the Tasmanian Hockey Centre in Hobart would not proceed.



The Hockeyroos match against China PR at 5pm AEDT on Saturday 9 February in Hobart is unaffected.



HA announces to replace the cancelled match, the Kookaburras will hold a coaching clinic and fan interaction, including signing opportunities, and an exhibition match (2x15-minute halves) from 3pm AEDT.



Ticket prices for the Saturday matchday will be reduced by 30 per cent, meaning an adult ticket adjusts from $30 to $21, while the weekend’s Super Pass will be reduced by 25 per cent.



Fans who’ve already purchased tickets for the Saturday only, will be offered a free ticket to Sunday’s double-header or reimbursed a 30 per cent discount on their original ticket.



Fans who’ve already purchased the weekend Super Pass will also automatically be reimbursed 25 per cent of their purchase.



HA regrets the inconvenience caused by Pakistan’s withdrawal and wants to ensure Tasmanian fans receive a great offering over the course of the weekend.



Matchday tickets remain the same for Sunday’s double-header against Germany from 3pm AEDT. Tickets are on sale via www.ticketbooth.com.au.



All FIH Pro League matches will be broadcast by FOXSPORTS and kayosports.com.au.



Australia’s home fixtures are as follows:



Saturday 2 February 2019 - State Netball & Hockey Centre, Melbourne

Kookaburras v Netherlands - 3pm start Hockeyroos v Netherlands - 5pm start

Sunday 3 February 2019 - State Netball & Hockey Centre, Melbourne

Kookaburras v Belgium - 3pm start, Hockeyroos v Belgium - 5pm start

Saturday 9 February 2019 - Tasmanian Hockey Centre, Hobart

Kookaburras v Pakistan - 3pm start, Hockeyroos v China - 5pm start

Sunday 10 February 2019 - Tasmanian Hockey Centre, Hobart

Kookaburras v Germany - 3pm start, Hockeyroos v Germany - 5pm start

Saturday 16 February 2019 - Perth Hockey Stadium, Perth

Kookaburras v Great Britain - 3:30pm, Hockeyroos v Great Britain - 5:45pm

Saturday 2 March 2019 - Sydney Olympic Park, Sydney

Kookaburras v Spain - 3pm start, Hockeyroos v USA - 5pm start

Saturday 16 March 2019 - Sydney Olympic Park, Sydney

Kookaburras v Argentina - 3pm start, Hockeyroos v Argentina - 5pm start

Sunday 17 March 2019 - Sydney Olympic Park, Sydney

Kookaburras v New Zealand - 3pm start, Hockeyroos v New Zealand - 5pm start



*All times local



