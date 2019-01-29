Ben Somerford







Hockey Australia today announces a change to the Hockeyroos leadership with Emily Chalker (nee Smith), Jodie Kenny and Georgina Morgan appointed as co-captains.





The change from a sole captain, previously Chalker, to an expanded co-captaincy comes with a view to the 2020 Tokyo Olympics which are just over 18 months away.



Hockeyroos coach Paul Gaudoin said: “We always wanted to re-assess the leadership structure following the World Cup, so with our 2019 programme commencing earlier this month, now is an opportune time.



“We decided we needed to change the program leadership to align with where we’re going as a group.”



The experience and leadership of Kenny and Morgan will complement Chalker who has led the Hockeyroos since September 2017.



“Jodie, Georgina and Emily all complement each other with their attributes and are focused in the same direction as the coaching staff and are keen to lead this group to a new and exciting 18 months,” Gaudoin said.



“Jodie is a natural leader. She is a de-centralised athlete but whenever she’s with the group in camp or tournaments she sets the standards.



“Georgina is a great leader by example. She has shown resilience over the past 18 months through injuries and her drive and determination hasn’t gone unnoticed.



“Emily is well respected by the playing group and has gained valuable experience over the past 18 months as the sole captain.”



Wamuran defender Kenny, 30, has vast experience with 212 caps and 109 goals while Crookwell forward Chalker, 26, has 211 caps and 75 goals to her name.



Defender Morgan, who hails from Armidale in NSW, is 25-years-old and has 76 caps and 18 goals.



The captaincy will be shared around game-by-game during the FIH Pro League which commences against world champions Netherlands and Belgium in Melbourne on Saturday-Sunday 2-3 February.



Tickets are available through ticketbooth.com.au. All matches will be broadcast on FOXSPORTS and kayosports.com.au.



Hockey Australia media release