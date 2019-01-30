



LAHORE - Director General Sports Punjab Nadeem Sarwar has said that the board is going to lay 14 new astro-turf in Pakistan's Punjab Province to help the national game hockey in regaining its lost glory.





“Sports are as important as education as they keep the sportsmen healthy, strong and well-disciplined. Sports Board Punjab has been facilitating the athletes in the best possible manner and creating more and better opportunities for the players, so that they exhibit their prowess in a better way and excel at higher level. The laying of 14 new astro-turf across the province is another positive step of the SBP towards sports in general and hockey in particular,” said Nadeem Sarwar during the annual sports festival of Minhaj ul Quran University, where he was present as a chief guest.



Provincial Minister of Higher Education Raja Yasir Humayun, Deputy Chairman Minhaj ul Quran University Hussain Mohayuddin, ICC Elite Umpire Aleem Dar, Test cricketer Muhammad Abbas, international wrestler Inam Butt and Minjah University Director Sports Abdul Hafeez and a great number of university students were also present on the occasion. Earlier, Director General Sports Punjab Nadeem Sarwar was accorded warm welcome by Minjah University Director Sports Abdul Hafeez and university students.



Nadeem Sarwar has said that Pakistan ruled the world of hockey for many decades and had honour of winning a great number of Olympic gold medals, World Cups and other prestigious trophies and tournaments. “Although we lack international-standard facilities while the number of astro-turf are far less than the other countries, but another main reason of Pakistan hockey downfall is lack of passion and dedication of hockey players, who have no such eager to excel which once our stickmen used to have. Even then, we are trying to provide maximum facilities to our youngsters and players, and we are hopeful that they will work and practice very hard and try to help the country regain past hockey glories.



“In the modern era, it is too tough bring the youth in the grounds, as they are more busy in gadgets. But it is parents as well as our duty to involve them in healthy sports activities as it is the only way to put our youth in the right path and make them future stars so that they may win laurels for the country at international level. In Lahore and its surroundings, we are establishing around 23 new grounds, equipped with modern facilities. A few of them have been completed while the work on rest of the projects is in progress. Right now, Punjab has 12 astro-turf while it will have 14 new astro-turf this year,” he added.



He lauded the management of Minhaj University for holding the annual sports festival in such a befitting manner and also applauded the passion of students, who took part in different games and events with great zeal and zest.



In the end, Director General Sports Punjab Nadeem Sarwar distributed prizes among the winners.



The Nation