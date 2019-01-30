By T. Avineshwaran



PETALING JAYA: Tenaga Nasional may have scored 32 goals in six matches in the Malaysia Hockey League (MHL) but it is still not good enough for coach Nor Saiful Zaini.





After six matches, they are the table toppers with 15 points and have scored the most goals compared to other sides in the league.



Nor Saiful was irked that they missed plenty of chances to increase the goals.



“We’ve scored the most goals but we missed many chances too,” said Nor Saiful.



“I understand the young players are nervous in front of goal and it’s time they learn from the experienced players to brush up on their finishing,” he said.



Nor Saiful said the team’s unity had been an asset this season and if his misfiring strikers could get their acts together, the team would be able to perform wonders.



“Most of these players in our squad have played together for a long time,” he said.



“We’ve young players from the development squad and our experienced players are S. Kumar, Firhan Ashaari and Faiz Helmi Jali.



“Unlike other sides who only gather for one or two months, Tenaga have been together for a long time.



“That is an advantage for us.



“The youngsters are also learning from this experience.”



Tenaga face Universiti Teknologi Mara (UiTM) on Feb 3 at the UiTM Hockey Stadium in Shah Alam.



UniKL are behind Tenaga with 13 points while Terengganu are in third with 10.



However, both teams have one game in hand and UniKL have a chance to overtake Tenaga if they beat Maybank on Friday.



