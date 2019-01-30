PETALING JAYA: Universiti Kuala Lumpur (UniKL) want to dethrone Tenaga Nasional from the top of the Malaysian Hockey League (MHL) standings.





After five matches, UniKL have won four games and drawn one to sit second in the standings with 13 points behind Tenaga, who have 15 points, having played an extra match.



Coach Arul Selvaraj wants his charges to beat Maybank so that they can leapfrog Tenaga for the top spot.



“We are aiming to topple Maybank and have been preparing hard,” said Arul.



Critics have questioned the team’s performances in the league but Arul stood up for his players.



After all, they have secured three points each in all their last four matches.



“We have players who know how to win. Whether their game is beautiful or ugly, they will get the win. Just look at Premier League side Manchester United, they know how to win games in any manner,” said Arul.



“But there are some errors that we need to rectify.



“When it comes to positioning and attacking in the final third, we have to do some drills in training to make sure that we are much more efficient in that area.



“The players are showing great commitment and there is always a great buzz within the squad.



“I’m happy with that. I’m happy with the energy and enthusiasm shown by the players and I hope this continues until the end of the season.”



