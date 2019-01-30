ISLAMABAD - Olympian Manzoor Junior Tuesday demanded the prime minister to send incumbent PHF management home and appoint those, who could steady the fast sinking ship of Pakistan hockey.





Earlier, Manzoor Junior along with Olympian Khawaja Junaid, Kahlid Basheer and others met with IPC Minister Dr Fahmida Mirza and IPC Secretary Akbar Duranni informed the Minister about the sorry state of hockey. Later while addressing a press conference here at Naseer Bunda Stadium, they said Pakistan won’t be able to represent country in 2020 Tokyo Olympics and it was highly shameful that green shirts were out of Olympics without playing. They held federation responsible for FIH pro-league saga and asked why the federation demanded Rs140 million for participation in pro-league and asked the details of funds received from Sindh government and Zalmi Foundation. They questioned that why millions were spent on junior hockey teams visit to Canada and alleged that instead of spending funds on players, the federation enjoyed joy-rides and also deliberately linger on federation elections.



They requested PM Imran to held federation accountable. “We only pin hopes in IPC minister and PM to safe Pakistan hockey from further downslide. The said basic structure of hockey has been completely destroyed and when the tournaments were not being held in Pakistan, then where the funds were spent.



