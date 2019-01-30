



Vantage Black Sticks Men’s Coach Darren Smith has rewarded his side for a fantastic effort in their previous match against the Netherlands as he has made only one change to the side that competed in the opening match. Dominic Newman come into the side for George Muir, the Black Sticks will be looking for Dom to create space up front and put the Belgium defence under considerable pressure.





The Vantage Blacks Men came storming back into the match in the second quarter of Sundays match against the Netherlands tying the match at 3-3 after falling behind 3-0. Unfortunately, a defensive lapse in the 3rd quarter cost them a chance at the upset. The Men will regroup and then be looking for more consistency on both ends of the field if they are going to challenge the World Champions.



Midfielder Nick Ross is lining up for his 100th match. In the opening match Nick showed some outstanding determination and was a constant threat on both ends of the field.



The Belgium Men have already played 2 matches in the FIH Pro League where they were shocked in their opening match by Spain where they lost in a penalty shootout. They however bounced back for a big win last weekend against the men from Argentina and look to be back to their formidable best.



The Belgium side which is led by Kiwi Shane McLeod who has taken this Belgium team to incredible heights over the past 3 years that has seen them rise to number one in the world, win the World Cup as well as collecting the Silver Medal at the Olympic Games. The challenge ahead of the Vantage Black Sticks Men is going to be immense. These two sides met last year in the 4 Nations in New Zealand where the Black Sticks won one of the games and lost one, so this team knows what it takes to beat the Belgium Men.



Watch out for Arthur Van Doren, on his day which is looking to be every game recently he is the most feared defender in international hockey. He creates so much of the Belgium attack through his long probing runs as well as his incredible long passing where he will often find a player on the other side of the field and give them a great go forward ball putting pressure on the opposition.



Vantage Black Sticks Men vs Belgium Men. Friday 1st February at 7:10pm. Coverage is on TVNZ 2



Vantage Black Sticks Men’s Side to take on Belgium

Name Position Caps George Enerson Goalkeeper 44 Dom Dixon Goalkeeper 2 Shea McAleese Defender 278 Dane Lett Defender 43 Blair Tarrant Defender 194 Harry Miskimmin Midfielder 51 Kane Russell Defender 134 Arun Panchia Defender 261 Nic Woods Midfielder 98 Nick Ross Midfielder 99 Aidan Sarikaya Midfielder 28 Marcus Child Midfielder 142 Mac Wilcox Midfielder/Striker 20 Hugo Inglis Striker 217 Dominic Newman Striker 47 Jared Panchia Striker 106 Stephen Jenness Striker 223 Dylan Thomas Striker 8

Vantage Black Sticks Women’s Coach Sean Dancer has made only one change to the side that took on the Netherlands in the opening match of the FIH Pro League. This is an experienced side that showed some great resolve on both ends of the turf in the 1-0 loss to the Netherlands.



Lulu Tuilotolava comes back into the side for Shiloh Gloyn. Lulu was a member of the 2018 World Cup team and she will bring some great speed to a strike line which put the Netherlands side under a lot of pressure in the opening game.



Sean Dancer commented “Belgium are a growing team and we need to again bring all our intensity and effort to the game. We can’t afford to be casual with any of our preparation, and I am expecting the group to be extremely focused on gaining a successful result for Friday’s game”



The last time that these two sides met was at the 2018 Hockey World Cup where the Vantage Black Sticks came away from the match victorious 4-2 with Olivia Merry bagging a brace of goals. The Vantage Black Sticks will be looking for that same production from Merry as well as the other strikers as they look to put the improving Belgium Women on the back foot from the start of the game.



The Belgium Women are no slouches having risen to 13th in the world but are a team that has shown great improvement much like their male counterparts and are looking poised to make a leap into the top echelon of women’s hockey teams. Look out for vastly experienced striker Jill Boon who has been one of the central players in the Belgium Women’s improvements over the past few seasons. Jill has played 118 times for Belgium and has so far amassed 28 goals and will be looking to improve on that total against the 6th ranked Black Sticks.



Vantage Black Sticks Women vs Belgium Women. Friday 1st February at 5:10pm. Coverage is on TVNZ 2



Vantage Black Sticks Women’s Side to take on Belgium

Name Position Caps Sally Rutherford Goalkeeper 171 Grace O’Hanlon Goalkeeper 39 Sam Charlton Defender 227 Tarryn Davey Defender 38 Frances Davies Defender 54 Louisa Tuilotolava Midfielder 12 Ella Gunson Defender 197 Megan Hull Defender 5 Tessa Jopp Midfielder 18 Rose Keddell Defender 184 Olivia Merry Striker 206 Stacey Michelsen Defender 262 Brooke Neal Defender 155 Kirsten Pearce Striker 104 Olivia Shannon Striker 1 Kelsey Smith Striker 87 Liz Thompson Defender 174 Amy Robinson Striker 57

Hockey New Zealand Media release