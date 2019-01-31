



Lausanne, Switzerland: The International Hockey Federation (FIH) has signed a 4-year media rights agreement with ESPN (2019-2022) for the territories of Argentina, Uruguay, Paraguay, Bolivia, Chile, Peru, Ecuador, Colombia, Venezuela, Panama, Costa Rica, Nicaragua, Honduras, El Salvador, Guatemala, Dominican Republic and Mexico.





The deal follows a successful 2018 cooperation with ESPN which broadcasted the Men and Women World Cups.



The agreement includes all home and away matches of both Argentina’s teams, Men and Women, in the FIH Pro League as well as the 2022 Men and Women World Cups and the Olympic and World Cup qualifiers.



FIH CEO Thierry Weil said: “FIH is delighted to have signed a 4-year deal with such a strong partner as ESPN. This will help us extend the exposure of our sport in a very large region of the world which includes, amongst others, one of the powerhouses of international hockey, Argentina.”



"Our involvement in this new international hockey initiative emphasizes our constant commitment to offer first class sports content”, stated Federico Reyna, Sr. Director Programming, Acquisitions & Digital SSLA. “We have many years of experience in hockey transmissions; therefore, we are proud to be part of this ambitious effort called Pro League”.



FIH site