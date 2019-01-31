By SAIFUL AFFENDY SAPRAN



KUALA LUMPUR: University Kuala Lumpur (UniKL) are in with a chance to take top spot in the Malaysia Hockey League from current leaders TNB if they manage to get the better of Maybank this Friday.





After five matches, Arul Selvaraj’s charges are currently second in the league with 13 points, just two points behind current league leaders TNB, who also have a game in hand.



With TNB not playing this Friday, UniKL now have the chance to ascend to the top of the league provided they can defeat Maybank.



However, 28-year-old Dutch midfielder Robbert Kemperman said that their main focus is to make less mistakes early on in games which has seen them being punished when they do before this.



"I have to admit that we are always slow especially in the first quarter of a match. But after that usually we are able to find our rhythm and bounce back by scoring the winning goal.



"Actually we can just about defeat anybody but what’s important is to remain focused in each and every match,” he said.



Another of the team’s foreign imports, 30-year-old Australian Kieran Govers, also admitted that he and his fellow teammates need to avoid making unnecessary mistakes early on during matches.



"It is true, we are always slow to begin with and it’s not something that we want.



"For the encounter against Maybank we will need to turn up the tempo early in the match because our opponents are not an easy side to go up against,” Govers said.



New Straits Times