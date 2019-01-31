



Belgium Red Panthers opened their FIH Pro League account with a creditable result against Argentina. Although the Belgium side lost that game 2-0, the difference in rankings [Argentina are fourth in the FIH Hero World Rankings and Belgium are 13th] and Belgium’s relative inexperience at this level meant that the result was far from a disaster.





Speaking after the game against Argentina, Belgium’s captain Barbara Nelen had spoken about the periods her side had dominated the game and the chances they had created against their higher ranked opponents.



And that is the point about this Belgium side – of all the teams in the FIH Pro League, they are the ones who are the greatest work in progress. Head Coach Niels Thijssen has been in post for two years and has introduced new ways of training and playing that are now bearing fruit. And, with every competition, the team are gaining experience and developing their style of play. At the Vitality Hockey Women’s World Cup the team won a lot of new fans with their stylish passing game; their 6-3 win over Japan was one of the most entertaining games of the competition. For Thijssen and his team it is now about fine-tuning the details.



One player who has been a regular fixture throughout the Red Panther’s development period is forward Jill Boon. She spoke to us while her team were undertaking the long journey from Argentina to New Zealand, where they face the Black Sticks.



“We want to focus on our game and plan for each match,” she said. “We played some good games at the World Cup but for just a couple of minutes we switched off and it cost us two goals right away. If work on the details that cuts those errors, then that allows us to manage a game better.



“Ultimately, we want to get on the field to win points and to give it our all in every match. If we keep focussing on our game and plan, we'll have great chances to win points in the coming games.”



Speaking about the match against Argentina, Boon said she and the entire team were relieved that the wait was over and they had finally got their FIH Pro League campaign underway. And the thousands of Las Leonas fans, did they pose a challenge? Not for the calm Boon: “It was great to start our campaign in a country that shows so much passion for our sport. Of course we were playing one of the strongest teams in the competition, but we stayed focus and played a good game.”



One of the challenges that face all the teams in the new league is coping with the travel and subsequent jet-lag. But Belgium’s drive to cover every last detail extends to travel as well. Like the Netherlands, Belgium has invested in technology – namely special glasses that cuts blue light – designed to help the players adjust their sleep patterns. They also adjust their eating and sleeping times so when they arrive at a new destination, they are able to adapt to the time zone quickly.



And, as Boon adds, the excitement factor of knowing their is an important match ahead is more than enough to drive away any residual feelings of lethargy. “With the format of this competition, every game is all or nothing, which is a really good challenge. There is no time to settle into the tournament, you have to be ready right away. It's super exciting."



Belgium face New Zealand in Auckland on 1 February. Both teams are seeking a first win, after New Zealand lost to the Netherlands in their opening fixture.



#FIHProLeague



