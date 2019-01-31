



SANTIAGO, Chile - In their final game of a two-match series yesterday at the Prince of Wales Club, the U.S. Women's National Team started strong against No. 16 Chile, jumping to a two-goal lead. This was cut in half by the resilient host nation as the game continued to be a battle and eventually finish in a 3-3 draw. Today, the USWNT will travel to Argentina for their first FIH Pro League match.





Off the opening whistle, USA jumped out quick and took control of the opening stages of the game. The first quarter saw a lot of back and forth options but three minutes into the second frame, USA got on the board. Captain Kathleen Sharkey (Moosic, Pa.) received a cross from Taylor West (Princess Anne, Md.) deep in the circle before deftly eliminating Chile goalkeeper Natalie Salvador and finishing at close range. USA held the 1-0 lead going into halftime.



In the third quarter, USA extended their lead in the 34th minute when Mackenzie Allessie (Mount Joy, Pa.) was on the back post to tab it in to tally her first career goal. Six minutes later, Chile cut the lead in half with a field goal from Maria Maldonado. USA continued to threaten and three minutes into the final frame regained their two goal cushion when Jill Funk (Lancaster, Pa.) applied the finishing touch on a penalty corner option to make it 3-1 in favor of USA.

Chile started to apply high pressure in the fourth quarter and were able to battle back into the game. In the 51st minute, the Damas' Manuela Urroz deflected in a finish before tying the game six minutes off a well-executed penalty corner through Constanza Palma. USA pushed hard for the winning goal in the final minutes but were unable to capitalize on a late penalty corner as the score finished in a 3-3 draw.



A career milestone was reached in today’s match as goal scorer Sharkey secured her 150th international cap with Team USA.





L to R: Janneke Schopman, USWNT Head Coach, & Kathleen Sharkey



The U.S. Women’s National Team will travel to Cordoba, Argentina to play their first FIH Pro League game against No. 4 Argentina. For more information on the FIH Pro League including schedule, results, roster, news and more, visit the official event program by clicking here.



USFHA media release