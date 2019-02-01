

©: Frank Uijlenbroek / World Sport Pics



Bob de Voogd is hoping to finish his current spell with HC Oranje-Rood with an EHL title and a Hoofdklasse championship before switching to Braxgata next season.





The 30-year-old confirmed the move earlier today and will link up with his former team mate from Oranje-Zwart, Sander Baart.



“After 15 years in the Hoofdklasse and 12 years in Eindhoven, the time has come to take on a new challenge in my hockey career”, the 30-year-old said.



“Oranje-Rood has meant so much to me in my development, both as a hockey player and as a person. I will always cherish that, along with all the sporting successes and closed friendships.”



With Oranje-Zwart – the forerunner to Oranje-Rood - he won the Dutch title on three occasions in 2014, 2015 and 2016 as well as capturing the EHL title in 2015 in an incredible, 30-minute long shoot-out in Bloemendaal against UHC Hamburg. He also won 133 international caps during this tie. He says he will miss the club but is looking forward to the new challenge.



“Oranje-Rood is a great club with a fantastic team of friends with whom I have played together for many years. But the adventure to play somewhere else started to become more and more attractive.



“Another league, new teams, teammates and ambitions attracted me more and more. Last season the first discussions started and after the last World Cup I made the decision.



“Of course I have heard from Sander Baart, my former team-mate at Oranje-Rood, good stories. Ronald Brouwer also only spoke positively about the Belgian club. Braxgata is a real family club with enthusiastic members and big ambitions. I look forward to my time there. "



Euro Hockey League media release