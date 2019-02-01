By Aftar Singh







KUALA LUMPUR: Former international Hafifihafiz Hanafi (right) is ready to come out of retirement to play for the nation again.





And Maybank coach Azrul Effendy Bistaman believes that veteran Hafifihafiz deserves a second chance to don national colours based on his great run in the ongoing Malaysia Hockey League (MHL).



The 32-year-old Maybank skipper and forward has scored seven goals – two field and five penalty corners – in the five matches in the Premier Division.



Azrul said Hafifihafiz made a difference in the team because of his discipline and dedication.



“He always pushes himself to give his best in the league,” said Azrul.



“He can still play as well as the current national players although he has retired from the national team five years ago.



“He’s keen to play for the national team again and I believe he deserves to be called up for national training.”



Hafifihafiz last played for Malaysia at the World Cup in The Hague, Holland, in 2014.



“He has been consistent in scoring the goals for us and we hope he’ll continue his fine form,” said Azrul.



Maybank led by all local players are fourth in the seven-team league with nine points from three wins and two defeats.



The Tigers face a tough encounter against Universiti Kuala Lumpur (UniKL) tomorrow at the Tengku Abdullah Hockey Stadium in Bangi and Azrul admitted it would be an uphill task to beat their opponents on their homeground.



Powered by six foreign players, UniKL are the only unbeaten team in the league and they are currently second with 13 points from four wins and a draw. Tenaga Nasional are leading the standings with 15 points.



“UniKL are the favourites as they beat Tenaga (3-1) in Bangi. We’ll be more than happy if we get a point against them on Friday,” said Azrul.



The Star of Malaysia