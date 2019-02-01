By Aftar Singh



KUALA LUMPUR: World Cupper Robbert Kemperman has been in fiery form under the blistering weather for Universiti Kuala Lumpur (UniKL) in the Malaysia Hockey League (MHL).





And he credits the team for bringing out the best in him.



Holland international Kemperman, who is playing for the first time in the MHL, has scored two goals so far.



The other foreigners in the team are – Dutchmen Valentin Verga and Martijn Havenga; Irish goalkeeper David Harte; and two Australians Kieran Govers and Timothy Deavin.



The 28-year-old midfielder Kemperman said UniKL have the best combination of local and foreign players to give other teams a run for their money in the league.



He has put his money on the team to win their first-ever Premier Division title.



“The other foreign players and I have been here for the last three weeks,” said Kemperman, who was a member of the Dutch team who won the silver medal at the World Cup in Bhubaneswar, India, last December.



“We’re getting used to the hot and humid weather, the fans and the local culture here.



“We’ve not played to our true form just yet, but we are improving with each game. I believe that we’ll gradually make progress in every match.”



He described the team as mentally strong after pulling off two come-from-behind wins.



UniKL came back from a goal down to win 3-1 in the match against Tenaga Nasional. It was the same against Nur Insafi when they clawed back from a goal down to win 3-1.



“There is fighting spirit in the team, and it’s great that we’re the only unbeaten team in the league. We want to continue our good form in the MHL,” he said.



UniKL face two tough matches this weekend at home against Maybank today and last year’s league champions Terengganu on Sunday.



Kemperman said: “A win (against Maybank) will put us on top of the standings. As for Terengganu, they have a good team with hard working players but we hope to stay unbeaten in the league.”



UniKL, who won the TNB Cup (overall Cup) last year, have three national players – midfielder Mohd Marhan Mohd Jalil and defenders Muhd Sukri Abdul Mutalib, Muhd Razie Abdul Rahim.



The Star of Malaysia