By Aftar Singh





PDRM Nuramirah Shakirah Zulkifli (right) fights for the ball against KL Wipers’ Nurain Hidayah Hasri (left) during the National Women’s Hockey League at Jalan Duta Hockey Stadium. — GLENN GUAN/The Star



KUALA LUMPUR: National hockey forward Nuramirah Shakira Zulkifli has more than one reason to play for Police Blue Warriors in the National Women’s Hockey League.





The 19-year-old is hoping a good show with the club will open doors of opportunity to join the police force.



She is determined to follow in the footsteps of her elder brother Mohd Nor Azlan Zulkifli, who is police constable in Jinjang.



“I want to serve the country and wear the police uniform. I want be an officer just like my elder brother, it has been my childhood dream,” said Nuramirah, who quit her studies after completing Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM).



“I’m a full-time trainee with the national team and represented Malaysia in the Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast and Asian Games in Jakarta last year.



“I hope by representing the national team and Police Blue Warriors will help me join the police force. I’ve a good SPM result too,” said Nuramirah.



Nuramirah has surely impressed with the Police Blue Warriors so far. On Thursday, she scored a hattrick as her team outplayed KL Wipers 4-0 at the Tun Razak Hockey Stadium in Jalan Duta.



She gave the Police team the lead by sounding the board off a penalty corner in the 20th minute and followed up with two more field goals in the 36th and 49th minutes.



Siti Zulaikha Husain delivered the other goal for Police in the 53rd minute.



Nuramirah, who has scored eight goals for Police in nine matches, hoped to keep the momentum going.



“I’m quite pleased with my form in the league and I want to help Police finish top two in the league,” said Nuramirah.



Terengganu registered their eighth consecutive win by beating Tunku Mahkota Ismail Sports School (SSTMI) 3-0 at the Batu Buruk Hockey Stadium in Kuala Terengganu to top the standings.



Police are second in the seven-team standings with 21 points from seven wins and two defeats.



NATIONAL WOMEN'S HOCKEY LEAGUE RESULTS

POLICE BLUE WARRIORS 4 KL WIPERS 0

TERENGGANU 3 SSTMI 0

PSHA-MSSPP 0 PKS-UNITEN 7



STANDINGS P W D L F A Pts

TERENGGANU 8 8 0 0 44 6 24

POLICE BLUE 9 7 0 2 33 7 21

PKS-UNITEN 9 5 1 3 25 7 16

LIAONING CLUB 8 5 1 2 23 10 16

SSTMI 9 3 0 6 8 29 9

KL WIPERS 8 1 0 7 4 26 3

PSHA-MSSPP 9 0 0 9 1 53 0



