The side will play in a four-match series against France



India named a 20-member junior girls’ hockey team for the four-match home series against France to be held from February 8 to 13 in Lucknow and Gorakhpur.





The first two games will be held on February 8 and 9 at the Padma Shri Mohammad Shahid Synthetic Hockey Stadium in Lucknow.



The third match is scheduled for February 11 at the Veer Bahadur Singh Sports College in Gorakhpur, while the teams will return to Lucknow for the fourth and final match.



India will be led by Salima Tete while young forward Lalremsiami, who is part of the senior team presently touring Spain, will be the vice-captain.



“The upcoming matches against France will be helpful for our team in gaining match-fitness, and experience different match situations.



“We will be up against a group of players who have played together for a considerably long time,” said India’s coach Baljeet Singh.

‘Exposure’



“Our players will get the much-needed exposure and this challenge will help us in developing these players for bigger challenges that the team is going to face in the future, including the eighth women’s junior Asia Cup.”



The squad:



Goalkeepers: Bichu Devi Kharibam, Khushboo.



Defenders: Philicia Toppo, Gagandeep Kaur, Salima Tete, Priyanka, Suman Devi Thoudam, Ishika Chaudhary.



Midfielders: Mahima Choudhary, Prabhleen Kaur, Mariana Kujur, Reet, Baljeet Kaur, Preeti.



Forwards: Lalremsiami, Sharmila Devi, Mumtaz Khan, Jiwan Kishori Toppo, Ajmina Kujur, Jyoti.



